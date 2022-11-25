Growth Opportunities in Artificial Intelligence, Analytics, Cloud, Data Management: Featuring Adva, Cortical.Io, Platform9 & More

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Artificial Intelligence, Analytics, Cloud, Data Management" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This edition of IT, Computing and Communications (ITCC) Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) provides a snapshot of the emerging ICT led innovations in Artificial Intelligence, Analytics, Cloud and Data Management. This issue focuses on the application of information and communication technologies in alleviating the challenges faced across industry sectors in areas such as retail, healthcare, BFSI, and manufacturing.
ITCC TOE's mission is to investigate emerging wireless communication and computing technology areas including 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Big Data, cloud computing, augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, virtualization and the Internet of Things and their new applications; unearth new products and service offerings; highlight trends in the wireless networking, data management and computing spaces; provide updates on technology funding; evaluate intellectual property; follow technology transfer and solution deployment/integration; track development of standards and software; and report on legislative and policy issues and many more.
The Information & Communication Technology cluster provides global industry analysis, technology competitive analysis, and insights into game-changing technologies in the wireless communication and computing space. Innovations in ICT have deeply permeated various applications and markets. These innovations have profound impact on a range of business functions for computing, communications, business intelligence, data processing, information security, workflow automation, quality of service (QoS) measurements, simulations, customer relationship management, knowledge management functions and many more. Our global teams of industry experts continuously monitor technology areas such as Big Data, cloud computing, communication services, mobile and wireless communication space, IT applications & services, network security, and unified communications markets. In addition, we also closely look at vertical markets and connected industries to provide a holistic view of the ICT Industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Innovations in Artificial Intelligence, Analytics, Cloud, Data Management
- Natural-Language Understanding (Nlu) Solution to Analyze Complex Data
- Cortical.Io Enables Efficient Meaning-Based Search, Extraction, and Classification
- Cortical.Io - Investor Dashboard
- Saas-Based Managed Kubernetes Platform for Private and Edge Clouds
- Platform9 Enables Enterprises to Efficiently Build, Scale, and Operate Kubernetes Clusters
- Platform9 - Investor Dashboard
- AI-Driven Augmented Data Management Solution
- Promethium's Solution Enables Faster Data-Driven Business Outcomes
- Promethium - Investor Dashboard
- Unified Data Analytics Platform
- Databricks' Platform Helps Enterprises Build Digital Solutions More Rapidly and Efficiently
- Databricks - Investor Dashboard
- Self-Service Analytics Process Automation
- Alteryx Automates the Discovery of Data Assets and Analytics Processes to Accelerate Business Outcomes
- Alteryx - Investor Dashboard
- Integratable Computer Systems for Autonomous Vehicles
- Enables Safe and Efficient Driving for Commercial Vehicles and Heavy-Duty Vehicles
- Aurora Innovation - Investor Dashboard
- Offers a Machine Learning Platform to Provide Predictive Analytics
- The Image Recognition and Data Labeling Tool is Easy to Integrate
- Heartex - Investor Dashboard
- Offers Sensors and Software for Asset Management
- Offers Preventive Maintenance to Manufacturers
- Tractian - Investor Dashboard
- Offers Xr Spatial Web Platform
- Users Can Discover Digital Content in the Vicinity Using Their Mobile Devices
- Xrpanet - Investor Dashboard
- Digital Twin of World That Overlays Digital Content Over the Physical World
- 3D Scanning Physical Environments for Hosting Augmented Reality
- Sturfee - Investor Dashboard
- Bidi Device Reduces Latency and Cost for Last Mile
- Adva's Value Proposition Eliminates Assymetric Delays with Zero Footprint
- Adva - Investor Dashboard
- Overlay Network Solution Simplifies Multi-Cloud
- Avesha's Value Proposition Provides Cni Agnostic Pd to Pod Communication
- Avesha - Investor Dashboard
- Assistive Robots Navigate Safely Indoors
- Labrador Systems' Value Proposition Allows Routes for Picking Up and Delivering Items Autonomously
- Labrador Systems - Investor Dashboard
- Data Processing to Improve Patient Outcomes
- Zimmer Biomet's Value Proposition Combines Real-Time Data and Ai to Provide Actionable Results
- Zimmer Biomet - Investor Dashboard
2. Key Contacts
