Workplace Technology Dividend Fund Normal Course Issuer Bid

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workplace Technology Dividend Fund (the “Fund”) (TSX: WORK.UN) announced that it has filed a notice with the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) and received its approval to make a normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”). Purchases pursuant to the NCIB will be made in the open market through the facilities of the TSX. This NCIB will commence on November 30, 2022 and will terminate on November 29, 2023. In accordance with the Declaration of Trust by which the Fund is governed, market purchases pursuant to its NCIB may be effected by the Fund.



The Fund had 6,486,288 units issued and outstanding as at November 18, 2022 including 6,348,488 in the public float. The Fund may, during the 12 month period commencing November 30, 2022 purchase on the TSX up to 634,848 units, being 10% of the public float and may not, in any 30 day period, purchase more than 129,725 units, being 2% of the units issued and outstanding. The Fund will hold in treasury for resale all units purchased pursuant to the bid. As at November 21, 2022 the Fund had purchased 495,400 units on the TSX at an average price of $7.18 per unit under its previously approved normal course issuer bid. The Fund had the ability to purchase up to 694,000 units under its last NCIB. The manager of the Fund believes that such purchases are in the best interest of the Fund and are desirable use of its available funds.

The Fund trades on the TSX under the symbol “WORK.UN”.

November 25, 2022

