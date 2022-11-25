Hydrogen Peroxide Market by Grade, Application, End-use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogen Peroxide Market by Grade (90% H2O2, 35% H2O2, 6 TO 10% H2O2, 3% H2O2), Application, End-use Industry (Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage, Water Treatment, Textiles & Laundry, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Electronics), & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hydrogen peroxide market is projected to grow from USD 3.2 Billion in 2022 to USD 4.0 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global

By End-use Industry, textiles and laundry is the second largest market for hydrogen peroxide during the forecast period

Hydrogen peroxide acts as a bleaching agent in treating natural and synthetic fibers, including cotton, wool, silk, linen, and rayon. Textile bleaching is done in an alkaline environment. Hydrogen peroxide gives a high degree of brightness to fibers and also maintains the fibers' mechanical properties.

Cotton fiber is bleached with 0.3-0.6wt% solution of hydrogen peroxide at pH of 10.5-11.5 for 1-3 hours and at temperatures of 900C -950C. Hydrogen peroxide is preferred over sodium hypochlorite, which damages fiber and creates technical difficulties. Hydrogen peroxide does not affect modern dyes and has, thus, replaced chlorine-based bleaches. Textiles are bleached during a pretreatment process.

Hydrogen peroxide produces HOO-radical, which makes the fabric look whiter by oxidizing any coloring material present within the fabric. When hydrogen peroxide oxidizes the coloring material, it breaks its molecular conjugation, which creates color. Bleaching is of more importance if a fabric with a very light shade needs to be dyed or printed.

By Application, Chemical synthesis account for the second largest share during the forecast period

Hydrogen peroxide is used to manufacture various organic and inorganic compounds in the chemical industry. Hydrogen peroxide is used as an oxidizing agent in the chemical synthesis of many compounds, such as sodium perborate, sodium percarbonate, propylene oxide, benzoyl peroxide, lauryl peroxide, methyl ethyl ketone peroxide, peracetic acid, and catechol.

Sodium perborate and sodium percarbonate are added to liquid and solid detergents as bleaching agents. As hydrogen peroxide decomposes to water and oxygen, it is environment-friendly, as well as stable, and easy to handle.

Sodium perborate, NaBO3.4H2O, is made by adding hydrogen peroxide to a sodium metaborate and sodium hydroxide solution. Owing to its antiseptic properties, it is used as a disinfectant in several detergents, laundry detergents, cleaning products, and laundry bleaches. Methyl ethyl ketone peroxides and benzoyl peroxides are organic derivatives of hydrogen peroxide. Since these mixtures are unstable in their pure form, they are mixed with inert compounds to form the catalysts used in the composites industry for polyester and vinyl ester resins.

Due to this mixing, methyl ethyl ketone peroxides can be derived in several grades, giving a range of gel times. Although numerous catalysts are available to cure polyester and vinyl ester resins, methyl ethyl ketone peroxide is the most widely used in contact molding for room-temperature curing.

Europe account for the second largest share by region in hydrogen peroxide market

Europe is the second-largest market for hydrogen peroxide in the world. The region accounted for a share of 23.42%, in terms of value, of the hydrogen peroxide market in 2021. The market in the region has been studied for Germany, France, the UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, and the rest of Europe (Belgium, Greece, the Netherlands, Romania, Poland, and Switzerland). Europe is a well-established market for hydrogen peroxide.

The major industries in Europe are automotive, aerospace, and defense. Other important industries include chemical synthesis, pulp & paper, textile, electronics, biotechnology, and food. Many global players in the hydrogen peroxide market are from Europe, such as Solvay SA, Evonik Industries AG, Kemira OYJ, and Arkema SA. Rising demand for hydrogen peroxide from the chemical synthesis, pulp and paper, textile, and food industries is driving the European hydrogen peroxide market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Rapid Urbanization of Countries to Drive Global Market for Hydrogen Peroxide

4.2 Asia-Pacific: Hydrogen Peroxide Market, by Grade and Country

4.3 Hydrogen Peroxide Market, by Grade

4.4 Hydrogen Peroxide Market, by Application

4.5 Hydrogen Peroxide Market, by End-Use Industry

4.6 Hydrogen Peroxide Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Surface Disinfectants

5.2.1.2 Steady Growth of Chemical Industry to Drive Demand

5.2.1.3 Growing Demand for Hydrogen Peroxide as Oxidizing Agent

5.2.1.4 Increasing Use of Bleaching Applications in Pulp and Paper Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Harmful Effects of Hydrogen Peroxide

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth in Semiconductor, Mining & Metal Extraction, and Agriculture Industries

5.2.3.2 Increasing Use of Hydrogen Peroxide for Wastewater Treatment

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Operating Cost

5.3 Porter's Five Forces

5.4 Supply Chain Analysis

5.5 Trade Analysis

5.6 Technology Analysis

5.6.1 Hydrogen Peroxide Used in Semiconductor Industry for Cleansing and Etching

5.6.2 Diaphragm Cell

5.6.3 Green Method for Producing Hydrogen Peroxide

5.7 Regulatory Landscape

5.7.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

5.8 Case Study Analysis

5.8.1 Case Study: Hydrogen Peroxide Turn-Key Program Helps a Refinery in the Northeast Cope with Aeration Basin Maintenance Outage

5.9 Trends & Disruptions Impacting Customers

5.10 Key Conferences & Events, 2022-2023

5.11 Analysis of Average Selling Price

5.12 Ecosystem

5.13 Hydrogen Peroxide: Patent Analysis

6 Hydrogen Peroxide Market, by Grade

6.1 Introduction

6.2 90% H2O2

6.2.1 Widely Used for Industrial Chemical Process

6.3 35% H2O2

6.3.1 High Demand from Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Textile, Pulp and Paper, Metal, and Food Industries

6.4 6 to 10% H2O2

6.4.1 High Demand from Pharmaceutical Companies

6.5 3% H2O2

6.5.1 High Demand from Pharmaceutical Companies to Drive Market

7 Hydrogen Peroxide Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Chemical Synthesis

7.2.1 Growth in Chemical Sector to Fuel Demand for Hydrogen Peroxide

7.3 Bleaching

7.3.1 Growing Use of Hydrogen Peroxide in Production of Other Chlor-Alkali Products

7.4 Disinfectants

7.4.1 Growing Safety Protocols in Healthcare

7.5 Cleaning and Etching

7.5.1 Growing Industrialization in Emerging Countries

7.6 Others

8 Hydrogen Peroxide Market, by End-Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pulp and Paper

8.2.1 Growing Use of Hydrogen Peroxide as Bleaching Component for Pulp and Paper

8.2.2 Chemical Pulp

8.2.3 Mechanical Pulp

8.2.4 Recycled Pulp

8.3 Food and Beverages

8.3.1 Strong Oxidizing Property of Hydrogen Peroxide Driving Its Usage in Food and Beverages

8.3.2 Sterilization

8.3.3 Antimicrobial Agent

8.3.4 Oxidizing & Bleaching Agent

8.4 Water Treatment

8.4.1 Use of Hydrogen Peroxide in Water Treatment due to Its Oxidative Efficiency

8.5 Textile and Laundry

8.5.1 Hydrogen Peroxide Used to Increase Brightness in Fibers

8.6 Oil and Gas

8.6.1 Used as Oxidizing Agent in Oil and Gas Industry

8.7 Healthcare

8.7.1 Hydrogen Peroxide Used to Disinfect Surgical Equipment, Walls, and Floors

8.8 Electronics

8.8.1 Rise in Production of Semiconductors to Boost Demand for Hydrogen Peroxide

8.9 Others

8.9.1 Mining & Metallurgy

8.9.2 Transportation

8.9.3 Recycling

9 Hydrogen Peroxide Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players

10.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant

10.4.1 Stars

10.4.2 Emerging Leaders

10.4.3 Pervasive Players

10.5 Hydrogen Peroxide Market, Evaluation Quadrant, 2021 (Other Players)

10.5.1 Progressive Companies

10.5.2 Responsive Companies

10.5.3 Dynamic Companies

10.5.4 Starting Blocks

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Major Players

11.1.1 Arkema

11.1.2 Evonik Industries Ag

11.1.3 Solvay Sa

11.1.4 Nouryon

11.1.5 Kemira Oyj

11.1.6 Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd.

11.1.7 Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd.

11.1.8 Airedale Chemical Company Ltd.

11.1.9 Oci Company Ltd.

11.1.10 National Peroxide Ltd.

11.2 Other Players

11.2.1 Aditya Birla Chemicals

11.2.2 Hawkins, Inc.

11.2.3 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc.

11.2.4 Christeyns

11.2.5 Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd.

11.2.6 Guangdong Zhongcheng Chemicals Inc.

11.2.7 Khimprom

11.2.8 Barentz

11.2.9 Interstate Chemical Co. Inc.

11.2.10 Charkit Chemical Company

11.2.11 Miles Chemical Company

11.2.12 Emco Chemical Distributors, Inc.

11.2.13 Nuberg Epc

11.2.14 Hubbard-Hall

11.2.15 Chemplast Sanmar Limited

12 Appendix

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pcofeu

