Concerning the opinion of the Audit Committee

English Lithuanian

Lithuanian electricity transmission operator LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered office address Karlo Emilio Gustavo Manerheimo st. 8, Vilnius, Lithuania), informs that on 25 November 2022 the opinion of the Audit Committee of the holding company UAB EPSO-G was received on the planned transaction with the related party Energy cells, UAB:

Isolated electricity system work service purchase and sale agreement

On 21 November 2022 meeting, the Audit Committee of UAB EPSO-G considered the transaction with a related party and adopted the following decision (opinion):

After evaluating all the submitted information of LITGRID AB, the Audit Committee of UAB EPSO-G, in accordance with Article 372 of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania, gives an opinion on the Isolated electricity system work service purchase and sale agreement:

The conclusion of the Isolated electricity system work service purchase and sale agreement is in line with market conditions, as the price caps for the Isolated operation services for 2023 have been set for the providers of the isolated operation by the resolution of the National Energy Regulatory Council; The Isolated electricity system work service purchase and sale agreement is fair and reasonable with respect to all shareholders of LITGRID AB taking into account the objective necessity of concluding the Isolated electricity system work service purchase and sale agreement and the reasonableness of the pricing of the Isolated electricity system work service purchase and sale agreement.





The person authorized by LITGRID AB to provide additional information:

Jurga Eivaitė

Communications project manager