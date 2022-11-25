Live Now—MetaBlaze Launches 24-Hour Black Friday Crypto Presale Event

DELAWARE CITY, Del., Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ranked as one of the best crypto presales of 2022, MetaBlaze launches a 24-hour Crypto presale event for its $MBLZ token. The Web 3 based Gaming Firm has raised over three and a half million dollars throughout its ongoing presale for its $MBLZ token, the utility token to power its interoperable gaming ecosystem.

Currently, in its final crypto presale round, this presents a closing window of opportunity to acquire $MBLZ token during the cryptocurrency presale ahead of its official launch.

The presale allows crypto investors to acquire $MBLZ at exclusive rates ahead of its public listing. Today's limited-time-only Black Friday Event presents an incredible chance for those who want in on this ground-floor buy opportunity, with prices at a rate of $0.00007764 instead of the standard $0.00015069 price per token.

Ranked as a "Top 10 Most Watched" crypto project by CertiK, a leading blockchain analytics firm, and voted as a top cryptocurrency presale of 2022, MetaBlaze has been rising in the spotlight as it's expected to usher in the third generation of crypto gaming. The gaming firm has the potential to develop what could become a model crypto gaming economy. MetaBlaze has become one of the first companies in crypto history to have its founding team earn an impeccable Gold Certified KYC badge from CertiK, the leading security company for Blockchain.

What is MetaBlaze?

MetaBlaze is a visionary, rewards-generating gaming platform developing the third generation of crypto gaming. Its Blaziverse dApp (Decentralized Application) is designed to serve as the central hub for immersive gaming experiences supported by compelling worldbuilding, rich narratives, and social integration.

How to Buy MetaBlaze

Visit: https://www.MetaBlaze.xyz

Click: Buy $MBLZ

Create a user account on the MetaBlaze Launchpad

Submit KYC requirements

Once approved, proceed to purchase $MBLZ

This helpful guide is available explaining How to Buy MetaBlaze presale. Alternatively, MetaBlaze offers 24-hour support on its public Telegram channel and a live chat via MetaBlaze's website.

The Black Friday Presale event began today, November 25th, at 12am EST (5 am UTC), ending precisely at 11:59 am (4:59 am UTC). With over $3.5M raised from more than 2,000 crypto investors, the MetaBlaze presale nears its end as it approaches its $4M hard cap.

After this 24-hour Black Friday presale event, the price per $MBLZ token will revert to its standard rate of $0.00015069. Take advantage of this limited time offer by purchasing $MBLZ at the discounted rate of $0.00007764.

MetaBlaze Website: www.metablaze.xyz

Register for presale: www.metablaze.xyz/register

Follow MetaBlaze on Twitter

Contact Information:

Michelle German

Contact Personnel

info@metablazetoken.com



