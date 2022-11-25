Bone Growth Stimulator Market worth $1.8 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report " Bone Growth Stimulator Market by Product (Device (External Bone Growth Stimulators), Platelet-Rich Plasma), Application (Spinal Fusion Surgeries, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeries), End Users (Hospital, Ambulatory surgical centers) - Global Forecast to 2027", is projected to Bone Growth Stimulator Market is projected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 1.4 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.9%.

Scope of the Report:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 1.8 billion by 2027 CAGR 5.9% Historical Data 2020-2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, By Application, By region Geographies Covered North America (US & Canada), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and RoE), APAC (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and RoAPAC), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and, RoLA), and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Orthofix Medical Inc. (US), Enovis (US), ZimVie (US), Bioventus LLC (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Stryker (US), DePuy Synthes (US), Arthrex, Inc. (US), Isto Biologics (US Terumo Corporation (Japan), Ember Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Ossatec Benelux Ltd. (Netherlands), Altis Biologics (Pty) Ltd. (South Africa), Regen Lab SA (Switzerland), ITO Co., Ltd. (Japan), Elizur Corporation (US), BTT Health GmbH (Germany), Stimulate Health (Canada), VQ OrthoCare (US), and Kinex Medical Company, LLC (US), Dr. PRP USA LLC (US), Fintek Bio-Electric Inc., Exactech, Inc., and IGEA S.p.A. (Italy). Key Market Opportunities Increasing use of PRP in other applications Key Market Drivers Growing patient preference for non-invasive and minimally invasive surgical treatments

The growth in this market is attributed to the increasing number of orthopedic diseases, growing demand for bone growth stimulators in spinal fusion surgeries, delayed union and nonunion bone fractures applications, and the increasing demand for bone growth stimulator devices.

On the basis of product type, the global bone growth stimulators market is segmented into bone growth stimulation devices, bone morphogenetic proteins (BMPs), and platelet-rich plasma (PRP). The bone growth stimulation devices segment accounted for the largest share of the global bone growth stimulation market in 2021. This can be attributed to the growing geriatric population, rising preference for non-surgical treatment procedures, and growing prevalence of nonunion fractures.

By application, the global bone growth stimulators market is broadly segmented into spinal fusion surgeries, delayed union and nonunion bone fractures, oral and maxillofacial surgeries, and other applications. In 2021, the spinal fusion surgeries applications segment dominated bone growth stimulators market. Factors supporting the growth the increasing number of spinal fusion surgeries and maxillofacial surgeries across various regions.

Based on end user, the global bone growth stimulators market is categorized into hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), home care settings, and academic & research institutes. The hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers segment accounted for the largest share of bone growth stimulators market in 2021. Factors such as the rising patient population, increasing prevalence of spinal disorders, the growing procedural volume of spinal fusion surgeries performed, rising awareness of bone growth stimulation products, and the growing number of new hospitals and ASCs established across the globe are driving the growth of the hospitals and ASCs segment.

Geographical Growth Scenario:

The global bone growth stimulators market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated bone growth stimulators market. The largest share can be attributed to increasing spinal fusion surgeries, delayed union and nonunion bone fractures, and growing demand of bone growth stimulator devices.

Key Players:

The major players operating in the bone growth stimulators market are Orthofix Medical Inc. (US), Enovis (DJO Finance, LLC) (US), ZimVie (US), Bioventus LLC (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Stryker (US), DePuy Synthes (US), Arthrex, Inc. (US), Isto Biologics (US Terumo Corporation (Japan), Ember Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Ossatec Benelux Ltd. (Netherlands), Altis Biologics (Pty) Ltd. (South Africa), Regen Lab SA (Switzerland), ITO Co., Ltd. (Japan), Elizur Corporation (US), BTT Health GmbH (Germany), Stimulate Health (Canada), VQ OrthoCare (US), and Kinex Medical Company, LLC (US).

