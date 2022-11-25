Party Rentals Expert About To Bounce Expands Offerings For Holiday Parties And Event Rentals

New Orleans, LA, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- About To Bounce, the renowned name in the business, has expanded its comprehensive range of Party Rentals to make holiday parties and events more fun for people of New Orleans and surrounding areas.

It’s that time of the year when people want to let their hair down and have the time of their life with their friends and loved ones. It’s time for festivities that will make for memories which last forever. And About To Bounce has been playing a crucial role in making these events more thrilling, fun, and exciting for the people of New Orleans and surrounding areas. Its water slide and Bounce House Rentals have made their mark at different parties.



About To Bounce - Party Rentals Expert

About To Bounce has catered its supplies for school and community events, church gatherings, corporate gigs, and family functions. It has more five-star Google reviews than anyone in the industry, which is a testament to the quality of supplies and the impeccable service it offers clients. Importantly, it takes the effort to understand what they need and offers Party Rentals suited to their requirements and budgets too.

Besides solid customer support, About To Bounce is known for its experienced team of professionals who can handle the delivery and set-up without causing any inconvenience to clients. Moreover, it is completely free, which is an added advantage. Those looking for Water Slide Rentals or any other options in the area will be pleased to note that the company guarantees them clean and sanitized rentals every time.

Importantly, they are safe for all types of events, including holiday parties. About To Bounce has invested in only the best quality inflatables and other party rentals, which are safety checked regularly. It offers clients the peace of mind they need when hosting their special events. Free overnight on all rentals and no cancellation fees are other appealing highlights of the services offered by the company.

About To Bounce is known to have the largest selection of Party Rentals in New Orleans. It also keeps adding new inflatables to the inventory, which is exactly what it has done as the holiday season is on the anvil. Its expanded collection of party supplies and inflatables includes different categories of products like water slides, bounce houses, obstacle courses, rock climbing walls, mechanical bull rides, toddler bounces, carnival games, and more.

Interested party hosts can go through these collections, know more about each option, and make the right decisions for their holiday parties and events. They can also benefit from seamless booking of affordable, best-quality party supplies at www.abouttobounce.com.

About About To Bounce

About to Bounce is a party rental company offering services in New Orleans and surrounding areas including Metairie, Kenner, Belle Chase, and St. Rose. With its largest selection of top-quality, clean, and safe inflatables and other party supplies at affordable rates, the company has become the go-to name for people in the New Orleans area.

They specialize in party rentals for all kinds of small, medium, and large-sized events. With easy online bookings, customers can select from pre-made packages or design their packages with a range of rock climbing walls, photo booths, bounce houses, water slides, and more.

###

Media Contact

About to Bounce

Address: 909 South Al Davis Road, New Orleans, LA. 70123

Phone: 504-914-6489

URL: https://www.abouttobounce.com/

Email: joe@abouttobounce.com

newsroom: news.38digitalmarket.com



Attachment