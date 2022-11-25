Vein Recognition Biometrics Market Is Expected To Progress At A CAGR Of 19.2% To Reach US$ 5,977.0 Million By The End Of 2032, States Fact.MR

Paris, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global vein recognition system biometrics market is likely at US$ 1,024.4 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast years of 2022-2032. The market is expected to grow due to the surge in the adoption of technology across a wide range of functions.



The rising emergence of technology and usage of smart devices like the Internet of Things devices, connectivity requirements, and technological upgrades are skyrocketing. Recognition of biometrics plays an important role in the healthcare sector also.

In order to identify each patient and their digital health record, healthcare companies are implementing distinctive biometric technologies like palm vein recognition. The American Health Information Management Association estimates that differences in the patient's first and last name account for 40% of discrepancies in duplicate medical data.

Duplicate medical records can cost up to $1,000 for each record, according to estimates. Demand for vein recognition biometrics is high, as it promotes patient security, reduces identity theft, increases revenue cycle effectiveness, and enhances the patient experience and happiness.

Thereby, the adoption of vein recognition biometrics in the healthcare sector is likely to increase as a result. In addition, owing to technological developments in the internet of things, there is a rise in demand for vein recognition system biometrics in order to minimize human error, and theft, and increase security.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global vein recognition biometrics market is projected to grow 19.2% and reach US$ 5,977 million during the forecast period.

The vein recognition biometrics market witnessed 17.2% CAGR between 2017 and 2021.

With a market valuation of US$ 1,024.4 million in 2022, the vein recognition biometrics dominates the market.

North America dominated the vein recognition biometrics market with 23.8% market share in 2021.

East Asia is likely to represent 19.5% vein recognition biometrics market share in 2022.

Based on region, the demand for vein recognition biometrics is expected to increase at CAGRs of 18.5% and 19.8%, respectively, in the United States and China between the years 2022-2032.

Market Development

IdentyTech, NEC Corporation, M2SYS Technology, Mofiria, Futronic, Imprivata, IDEMIA, and other well-known industry participants are listed in the research, along with some other key companies. In order to increase their geographic reach and commercial operations, well-known manufacturers are always concentrating on product innovation and partnerships.

Strong authentication solutions are now more important than ever for the commercial and residential sectors due to rapid digitization and the ongoing need to adopt stronger identification protocols to stop fraud and identity theft. The vein recognition biometrics market is predicted to grow as a result of this technical advancement.

Competitive Landscape

All the industry leaders in technology are making their own strategies to stand out from other competitors in the vein recognition biometrics market. The brands like Dormakaba Holdings, Fujitsu, Futronic, Hitachi Ltd, Honeywell Security, IDEMIA, IdentyTech, Imprivata, Johnson Controls, M2SYS Technology, Mofiria, and other leading players have started manufacturing the vein recognition system biometrics to meet the consumer preference. The advanced features involved in vein recognition biometrics are gaining traction in the market.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of vein recognition biometricspositioned across regions, sales growth, installed base, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Key Companies Profiled

Dormakaba Holdings

Fujitsu

Futronic

Hitachi Ltd.

Honeywell Security

IDEMIA

IdentyTech

Imprivata

Johnson Controls

M2SYS Technology

Mofiria





Segmentation of Vein Recognition Biometrics Industry Research

By Technology:

Finger Vein Pattern Recognition Palm Vein Pattern Recognition Retina Vein Pattern Recognition



By Solution:

Hardware Software Services

By Sector:

BFSI Healthcare Manufacturing Services, Communication & Media Retail & Other Corporate Transportation & Utilities Institutions Residential Law Enforcement Offices

By Region:

North Americas Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa







More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global vein recognition system biometrics market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of by Technology (Finger Vein Pattern Recognition, Palm Vein Pattern Recognition, Retina Vein Pattern Recognition), Solution (Hardware, Software, Services), Sector (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Services, Communication & Media, Retail & Other Corporate, Transportation & Utilities, Institutions, Residential, Law Enforcement Offices) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

