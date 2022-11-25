2B3D Launches Web Store in Support of NFT Drop and Beta Launch

Store ensures that all audiences–web3 savvy and otherwise–are able to support 2B3D’s mission to save veteran lives



Los Angeles, CA , Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Metaverse and NFT pioneer 2B3D today announced the opening of its online store at http://2b3d.games/ to aid its never-ending mission to prevent veteran suicide.

Every day, dozens of America's veterans take their own lives. In recent years, the rate of suicide among veterans has increased nearly 36%. The use of virtual reality medical environments (VRME) for therapy has long been a goal of the medical profession. In addition to one-on-one therapy, VR can provide instant, remote access to suicide prevention hotlines, group therapy, meditation spaces, and meeting rooms.

The future is now, as veteran-operated 2B3D is at the forefront developing this technology at the center of its efforts to create and launch the infrastructure to provide online treatments for veterans suffering from suicidal ideation, PTSD, substance abuse disorder and other mental health issues.

The prototype beta version for 2B3D’s metaverse environment for veterans simulates a typical analog medical clinic or center. Individuals, represented by avatars, walk into the VRME facility, and are evaluated by a counselor. A subject could be referred to group counseling, scheduled a follow-up appointment in the real world, execute individual therapy sessions, or referred to 911 services.

Today’s launch of the online store provides yet another opportunity to support the project for all audiences of 2B3D’s mission to serve veterans in new critical ways. As we’ve seen with recent successful web3 projects like the Reddit NFT drop, it is crucial for projects to make themselves accessible to supporters that have little to no web3 acumen. These individuals need experiences and language that are familiar and don’t require them to learn a new skill, information, or get outside of their comfort zone.

Hence, the 2B3D store boasts branded hoodies, coffee mugs, long and short-sleeved T-shirts and more emblazoned with the 2B3D logo; 5% of each sale goes directly to support veterans’ charities (other than the core 2B3D beta launch).

For more information, please visit 2B3D.com.

About 2B3D

2B3D is a military veteran-operated tech company specializing in web3 gaming, virtual reality, NFTs, and mental health solutions in the metaverse. 2B3D is currently developing a metaverse ecosystem using blockchain technology with play-to-earn games, an NFT marketplace and VR showrooms, and VR medical environments for therapy and meeting with healthcare professionals in real-time. The 2880 Genesis Collection NFT will drop on the eleventh day of the eleventh month, in honor of military veterans on Veterans Day.

The 2B3D metaverse includes several core projects:

VRx | Virtual healthcare with NFT prescriptions and real life professionals.

NFTy150 | NFT marketplace, minting option and showroom.

Topher's Inferno | Connecting enthusiastic gamers with ambitious developers.

RestXP | B2B meeting rooms with a resting crypto reward.

So Many Gods | A Play-to Earn, space-themed sci fi looter shooter. Sci-fi

Jon Lindsay Phillips

704.942.1557

2B3D@PhillComm.Global