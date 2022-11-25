CPABC: B.C. CPA candidate scores top marks in national CFE exam

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) and the CPA Western School of Business (CPAWSB) congratulate the 752 B.C. Chartered Professional Accountants (CPA) candidates who passed the multi-day national Common Final Examination (CFE) written in September 2022. The exam was administered by CPAWSB.



Among the successful B.C. candidates, 10 also made the National Honour Roll for their outstanding results on the CFE. Helen Liu of Richmond has also been awarded the Governor General’s Gold Medal for the highest standing on the September 2022 CFE. The remaining nine National Honour Roll students from B.C. are: Tyler Andrews, Haneef Ayub, Haley Coss, Sophia Curalli, Pamela Ho, Lauren Holley, Rose Salm, Jasmine Yeung, and Jihae Yun.

Here is the full listing of successful B.C.-based CFE writers.

“We are very proud of the dedication and high standard of excellence demonstrated by our successful B.C. candidates,” said Sheila Nelson, CPA, CA, MBA, chair of CPABC’s board of directors. “The current labour market is in need of educated, skilled talent, and our successful CFE writers have an exciting world of opportunity ahead of them. I would also like to offer a special congratulation to the 10 B.C. students who achieved National Honour Roll status, including Governor General’s Gold Medal recipient Helen Liu. On behalf of the CPABC Board of Directors and CPABC, I applaud and welcome all our successful CFE writers into the ranks of B.C.’s CPAs.”

In order to become designated, students must complete rigorous course work, pass the CFE, and fulfill relevant practical experience requirements. The national CFE ensures all Canadian CPAs meet the same high standards, which are recognized nationally and internationally.

“I am immensely proud of the 752 hard-working B.C. candidates who passed the 2022 September CFE by developing and demonstrating technical and professional skills they will take with them into the next stage of their careers and beyond,” said Yuen Ip, MBA, PMP, a CPA, CMA in Alberta and CEO of the CPA Western School of Business. “On behalf of everyone at the School, I wish these hard-working individuals the very best as they move forward in their careers.”

CPAWSB delivers the nationally-developed CPA professional education program in Canada’s western region. Throughout the program, CPA candidates develop the competencies expected of professional accountants, developing technical skills and enabling competencies as they grow in professionalism and leadership.

The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is the training, governing, and regulatory body for over 38,000 CPA members and 6,000 CPA candidates and students. CPABC carries out its primary mission to protect the public by enforcing the highest professional and ethical standards and contributing to the advancement of public policy.