Windsor residents can spend their much-deserved vacations in Cuba and Mexico this winter when travelling with Sunwing

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affectionately referred to as Rose City by many, travellers from Windsor, Ontario heading south this winter can add four new destinations to their vacation wish list with Sunwing. With the addition of four direct flights taking off from Windsor International Airport starting this November, local residents can vacation in sought-after locales at top-rated all inclusive resorts in Cuba and Mexico, and discover how they can do more, explore more and celebrate more in their dream paradise.



“As the winter season heats up, our loyal customers in Windsor can get to some of the most popular destinations in the tropics with ease from their local airport,” said Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations for Sunwing. “With convenient routes to Cancun, Cayo Coco, Santa Clara and Varadero, a wide range of all inclusive hotels and easy access to some of the best adventures in destination, plus incredible deals during our Black Friday Sale, residents flying from this southwestern Ontario city can get it all with Sunwing and at great value.”

“We look forward to a full Sunwing schedule to amazing vacation destinations, all right from Windsor International Airport (YQG),” said Drew Dilkens, Mayor of Windsor and Chair of the YQG Board of Directors.

Mark Galvin, CEO of YQG adds, “As an important partner for YQG and the Windsor-Essex region, we are pleased to welcome Sunwing back for what we’re sure will be a successful winter season.”

The flight schedule for Windsor will be as follows:

Destination Peak Frequency From To Cancun 1x weekly 12-Dec-2022 10-Apr-2023 Cayo Coco 1x weekly 13-Dec-2022 11-Apr-2023 Santa Clara 1x weekly 21-Dec-2022 12-Apr-2023 Varadero 1x weekly 17-Nov-2022 06-Apr-2023

With only a few days left of Sunwing’s Black Friday Sale, Windsorites can peruse the best deals of the season on packages to Cuba and Mexico, including limited-time savings on last-minute stays at the beachfront Grand Memories Santa Maria offering award-winning amenities for families on the pristine white sands in Cayo Santa Maria, or Krystal Altitude Cancun set right in the mix of Cancun’s famous Hotel Zone with convenient wait service, a kid-free pool and wine and tequila tastings for adults only experiences.

Plus, with the holidays fast approaching, Windsor customers can still book their festive getaways to a variety of resorts that suit their style and budget this season, and get more peace of mind when they add one of Sunwing’s Worry Free* insurance options to their booking.

