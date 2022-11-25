Northland Power Announces Redemption of Series 3 Preferred Shares

English French

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. (“Northland” or the “Company”) (TSX: NPI) announced today that it intends to redeem all of its 4,800,000 issued and outstanding Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 3 (the “Series 3 Preferred Shares”) on January 3, 2023 (the “Redemption Date”) at a price of $25.00 per Series 3 Preferred Share together with all accrued and unpaid dividends thereon up to, but excluding, December 31, 2022 (less any tax required to be deducted or withheld by the Company) (the “Redemption Price”) for an aggregate total of $121.5 million.



The final quarterly dividend of $0.3175 per Series 3 Preferred Share payable on December 30, 2022 will be the final quarterly dividend on the Series 3 Preferred Shares and shall be considered to be an accrued and unpaid dividend and included in the Redemption Price.

The Company has provided notice today of the Redemption Price and the Redemption Date to the sole registered holder of the Series 3 Preferred Shares in accordance with their terms. Non-registered holders of Series 3 Preferred Shares should contact their broker or other intermediary for information regarding the redemption process for the Series 3 Preferred Shares in which they hold a beneficial interest.

After the Series 3 Preferred Shares are redeemed, holders of Series 3 Preferred shares will cease to be entitled to distributions of dividends and will not be entitled to exercise any rights as holders other than to receive the Redemption Price.

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland Power is a global power producer dedicated to helping the clean energy transition by producing electricity from clean renewable resources. Founded in 1987, Northland has a long history of developing, building, owning and operating clean and green power infrastructure assets and is a global leader in offshore wind. In addition, Northland owns and manages a diversified generation mix including onshore renewables, efficient natural gas energy, as well as supplying energy through a regulated utility.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in eight countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in 3.0GW (net 2.6GW) of operating capacity. The Company also has a significant inventory of projects in construction and in various stages of development encompassing over 14GW of potential capacity.

Publicly traded since 1997, Northland's common shares, Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 preferred shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A, NPI.PR.B and NPI.PR.C, respectively.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains certain forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements include statements that are not historical facts and are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or include words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “intends,” “targets,” “projects,” “forecasts” or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would” and “could.” These statements are based upon certain material factors or assumptions that were applied in developing the forward-looking statements. Although these forward-looking statements are based upon management’s current reasonable expectations and assumptions, they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Some of the factors that could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the factors described in the “Risks and Uncertainties” section of Northland’s 2021 Annual Report and Annual Information Form, both of which can be found at www.sedar.com under Northland's profile and on Northland’s website northlandpower.com. Northland’s actual results could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are based on assumptions that were considered reasonable on date of release. Other than as specifically required by law, Northland undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Wassem Khalil, Senior Director, Investor Relations

(647) 288-1019

investorrelations@northlandpower.com