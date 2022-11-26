Clear Sky Preliminary Data Review Completed by Processing Partner MDS

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Sky Lithium Corp. (CSE: POWR) (FRA: K4A / WKN: A3DM2W) (OTCQB: CSKYF) (“Clear Sky” or the “Company”), a mineral exploration and development company focused on American lithium deposits to support domestic demand, is pleased to announce that extraction and processing partner MDS Technical Corp (“MDS”) has completed an initial review of the data and stated that the sample is fit for their process.



MDS Technical Corp used the geochemistry and mineral abundance data provided by Clear Sky from the collected sample and compared it to their internal database. Their initial review indicates that the sample represents a mineralogical blend specifically suitable to their patented process that aims to leach, concentrate, and purify lithium from claystone, with the ultimate objective of producing battery grade lithium carbonate.

Company CEO, Patrick Morris, observes, “The initial review is indeed encouraging. The results are typical of the samples that MDS has told us they successfully processed in the past. Beyond these previously announced bench scale study on the samples, the results obtained will be used to further support, characterize, and refine our metallurgical plan to unlock the value and opportunity of the lithium sector. I am very pleased with the progress our team has made to date and look forward to announcing the results of our continued efforts to expand our understanding at our properties in Nevada.”

Over the last four decades, MDS has developed extraction and separation solutions for a number of industries. Led by Larry Lein, the company has developed a patented lithium process in which they are able to process large leach supernatant volumes at low pH containing dilute lithium extracted from claystone and purify and process the stream into a concentrated lithium solution. With the heightened interest in lithium mining, the MDS process may be the key to increasing our understanding of the systemic problem of processing lithium from claystone.

Qualified Person:

The metallurgical and processing information in this press release has been provided to the Company by MDS Technical Corp. The information has been reviewed and approved by Anna Hicken of Geomax Consulting and consultant to the Company, a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101, who has relied on upon the information provided by MDS.

About Clear Sky Lithium Corp. (CSE: POWR) (FRA: K4A / WKN: A3DM2W) (OTC: CSKYF)

Clear Sky Lithium is an exploration and development company dedicated to the advancement of North American lithium deposits to support domestic demand. The Company holds interests on the Halo and Eli properties in Nevada. The Company is also focusing on the development of claystone extraction and processing technologies aimed at delivering scalable efficiencies across the value chain in a sustainable manner. Find out more visit www.clearskylithium.com and watch our video.

Clear Sky Lithium advises the public that as part of its disclosure obligations as a public issuer, all material and regulatory filings can be found on www.sedar.com. We also invite the public to visit our website at www.clearskylithium.com and to sign up to our “news alerts” to be advised of future news releases and related company information. Please also ensure you watch our video which is now available on the website.

