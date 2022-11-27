Global Industrial Computers Market Is Expected to Generate $8.9 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Nov. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global industrial computers market garnered $4.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $8.9 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $4.8 billion Market Size in 2031 $8.9 billion CAGR 6.7% No. of Pages in Report 251 Segments covered Type, Technology, End Use, and Region. Drivers Surge in demand for industrial IoT by manufacturing companies Increased awareness about resource optimization in manufacturing firms Recent innovations in display technology, such as LCD and OLED displays in industrial PC Opportunities Rise in demand for smart manufacturing solutions Rapid industrialization and infrastructure development, Restraints High initial investment Data privacy and cybersecurity concerns

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global industrial computers market, owing to implementation of the global lockdown which resulted to have a significant impact on prime players operating in the supply chain.

However, the rise in demand for industrial IoT by various manufacturing companies globally acted as one of the major factors that propelled the market growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the contrary, the market was principally hit by several obstacles amid the COVID-19 pandemic, such as a lack of skilled workforce availability and delay or cancelation of projects, owing to partial or complete lockdown globally.

Conversely, by late 2022, the market witnessed a robust recovery due to extensive demand for DIN Rail and Panel industrial computers.





The research provides detailed segmentation of the global industrial computers market based on type, technology, end use, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on type, the panel segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global industrial computers market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the din rail segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on technology, the capacitive segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global industrial computers market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on end use, the industrial segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global industrial computers market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the transportation and infrastructure segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global industrial computers market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global industrial computers market analyzed in the research include AdvanTech Solutions, American Portwell Technology, Inc., Avalue Technology (Taiwan), B&R Automation, Beckhoff Automation, DFI, IEI Integration Corporation, Kontron S&T, Nexcom International Co., Ltd., Siemens AG.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global industrial computers market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the Industrial Computers market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing Industrial Computers market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the Industrial Computers market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global Industrial Computers market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

Type

Panel

Box

Embedded Din Rail

Din Rail

Rack Mount

Others

Technology

Resistive

Capacitive

End Use

Industrial

Others

Transportation and Infrastructure

Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

