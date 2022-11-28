Aesthetic Laser & Energy Devices Market Size Will Attain USD 9.3 Billion by 2030 growing at 10.1% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

BEIJING , Nov. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices Market Size accounted for USD 3.9 Billion in 2021 and is projected to occupy a market size of USD 9.3 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2030.



Aesthetic Laser & Energy Devices Market Statistics

Global aesthetic laser & energy devices market value was USD 3.9 Billion in 2021 and expected to grow at CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2030

North America aesthetic laser & energy devices market revenue over 40% market share in 2021

Asia-Pacific aesthetic laser & energy devices market growth will register considerable CAGR of over 10% from 2022 to 2030

As per the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS), more than 1.4 million surgical and non-surgical procedures were performed in 2021

Among product type, laser resurfacing devices gathered approximately 44% of the shares in 2021

Based on technologies, energy-based technology occupied shares of over 65% in 2021

Increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures is a global aesthetic laser & energy devices market trend driving the industry demand



Aesthetic Laser & Energy Devices Market Growth Factors

Rising cases of skin related diseases

Advancement in technology in the field of aesthetic and energy devices

Growing prevalence of obesity cases in the world

Rising per capita income in emerging nations

Aesthetic Laser & Energy Devices Market Report Coverage:

Market Aesthetic Laser & Energy Devices Market Aesthetic Laser & Energy Devices Market Size 2021 USD 3.9 Billion Aesthetic Laser & Energy Devices Market Forecast 2030 USD 9.3 Billion Aesthetic Laser & Energy Devices Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 10.1% Aesthetic Laser & Energy Devices Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Aesthetic Laser & Energy Devices Market Base Year 2021 Aesthetic Laser & Energy Devices Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Technology, By Application, By End-User, And By Geography Aesthetic Laser & Energy Devices Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Allergan Plc., Alcon, Inc. (Novartis AG), Bausch Health Companies Inc., Candela Corporation, Cynosure, Fotona, Hologic Inc., Lumenis Ltd, Sisram Medical Ltd., Solta Medical, and Syneron Medical Ltd. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Aesthetic Laser & Energy Devices Market Dynamics

The major factors anticipated to propel the growth of the global aesthetic laser & energy devices market are an increase in the adoption of advanced surgical devices and an increase in demand for cosmetic treatments.

The aesthetic industry has undergone a rapid transformation in recent years as a result of technological advancements, an increase in disposable income, and increased awareness about skin rejuvenation, all of which are major factors propelling demand for aesthetic procedures in underdeveloped nations. The adoption of innovative surgical devices in the aesthetics market has been consistent over the last few years. However, rapid progress has been observed in non procedures involving lasers and energy devices. Light-based systems, lasers, ultrasound devices, and other devices are among the aesthetic laser and energy devices. These devices frequently employ various combinations of energy in order to provide effective therapy. Aesthetic laser and energy devices are mostly used in skin and hair treatment, which includes hair removal, tattoo removal, skin rejuvenation, scar removal, and skin tightening, among other things.

In order to expand their offerings in the skin care industry, the key manufacturers in the global aesthetic laser and energy devices market are focusing on continuous innovation. As a result, they are focusing their efforts primarily on research and development in order to create products with cutting-edge technology. Because of technological advancements and the widespread use of laser devices, the adoption of aesthetic laser devices is increasing. The Venus Versa system of Venus Concept was approved by the US FDA in March 2016 for various skincare applications such as skin resurfacing and hair removal, among others. Furthermore, the Venus Versa system has been approved for the treatment of facial wrinkles, skin rejuvenation, and other conditions.

Aesthetic Laser & Energy Devices Market Segmentation

The global aesthetic laser & energy devices market is divided into four segments: product type, application, end-user, and region. The global aesthetic laser & energy devices market is classified into body contouring devices, cosmetic ophthalmology, laser resurfacing devices, and others. Fat reduction devices, cellulite reduction devices, skin tightening devices, liposuction devices, and others are among the body contouring devices. Furthermore, laser resurfacing devices are classified as conventional or fractional ablation skin resurfacing devices. The global aesthetic laser & energy devices market is divided into five applications: scar removal, skin tightening & liposuction, hair removal, skin rejuvenation, and ophthalmic applications. The global aesthetic laser & energy devices market is divided into four end-user segments: cosmetic centers, dermatology clinics, hospitals, and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs). The global aesthetic laser & energy devices market is divided into five regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Aesthetic Laser & Energy Devices Market Share

Due to the advent of novel laser treatments, various products launches, and increased investment in R&D activities, the laser resurfacing devices segment is expected to hold the largest share of the aesthetic laser & energy devices market.

According to an industry analysis of aesthetic lasers and energy devices, energy-based technology accounted for the greatest market share in 2021 and is expected to continue to do so in the coming years.

Skin tightening is expected to maintain a significant market share between 2022 and 2030, according to the aesthetic lasers and energy devices market forecast.

Aesthetic Laser & Energy Devices Market Regional Growth

North America is expected to conquer the global aesthetic laser & energy devices market due to an increase in awareness of various non-invasive aesthetic services and an increase in the occurrence of skin disorders, both of which are expected to drive the region's aesthetic laser & energy devices market growth. Furthermore, the rise in demand for skin treatments, as well as the ease of access to user-friendly aesthetic devices is key drivers driving the growth of the aesthetic laser & energy devices market in the coming years. Because of increased preference for ambulatory surgery centres in developed countries, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to grow rapidly. Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) provide advanced healthcare facilities as well as low-cost services.

Aesthetic Laser & Energy Devices Market Players

Alcon, Inc. (Novartis AG), Alma Lasers Ltd., Cutera, Chromogenex Technologies, Cynosure, Inc., Deka Laser Syneron Medical Ltd., Sciton, Inc., Medicis Pharmaceutical Corporation, Lumenis Ltd., and Zeltiq Aesthetics are some of the key players in the global aesthetic laser and energy devices market. In order to expand their customer base across the globe, the key vendors in the global aesthetic laser & energy devices market are focusing primarily on partnerships and product launch strategies. Manufacturers' increasing R&D investments, combined with advanced technologies, are expected to provide incremental possibilities for key participants in the global market.

