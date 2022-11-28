Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size & Share to Surpass $72.94 Bn by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Nov. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Water Treatment Chemicals Market was valued at $36.21 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $72.94 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period of 2022-2028. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Vantage Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.



Vantage Market research has a newly released expansive study titled Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market which guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides a broader perspective of the marketplace with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases survival and succeeding in the market. This water treatment chemicals report has been produced, which results in significant growth, as well as robust sustainability in the market for the firms. This is due to the inclusion of precise facts and insights gained from market research. This study analyzes and talks about a variety of topics, including significant industry trends, estimations of market size, and market share. This report provides an advantage that not only allows one to compete but also allows one to excel over one's rivals. It classifies the global water treatment chemicals market size in terms of value and volume according to the various types of manufacturers, applications, and regions. The outlook for the water treatment chemicals market and the Sports Betting industry as a whole appears to be quite positive during the projection period.

Water Treatment Chemicals Market Dynamics :

Increased Demand from Various End-Use Segments to Fuel the Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market

The increasing demand from various end-use segments is anticipated to augment the growth of the water treatment chemicals market during the forecast period. The various end-use segments that is driving the demand for water treatment chemicals include power, oil & gas, chemical manufacturing, mining & mineral processing, municipal, food & beverage, and pulp & paper, among others. In case of oil & gas industry, water treatment chemicals are mostly used to treat by-products produced during the exploration and downstream petroleum refining processes of oil and natural gas. Various methods that are applied to remove the oil from the contaminated water include changing the specific gravity of oil droplets, increasing overall droplet size, and use of hydro cyclones and centrifuges. Similarly, almost every industry consumes water for numerous applications that require water treatment chemicals to treat the usage of essential water thus augmenting the growth of the market in the years to come.

Rising Population and Rapid Urbanization to Stimulate Market Growth

The increasing population and urbanization in emerging economies like India and China is expected to fuel the growth of the Water Treatment Chemicals Market in the estimated timeframe. The natural environments become degraded with increase in population. With this it is becoming important to ensure that there are sufficient and safe water supplies for everyone. The limited availability of drinkable and clean water in these economies has also led to the recycling of wastewater which is further expected to support the growth of the market. One major solution to this problem is to produce less pollution with improving the way to manage wastewater and treating the water effectively. Furthermore, the rising environmental concerns in these economies are also expected to increase the demand for wastewater treatment chemicals while treating water.

List of Prominent Players in the Water Treatment Chemicals Market:

BASF SE (Germany)

Ecolab Inc. (US)

Solenis LLC (US)

Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

Kemira OYJ (Finland)

Baker Hughes (US)

Lonza (Switzerland)

The Dow Chemical Company (US)

Snf Floerger (France)

Suez S.A. (France)



Segments Covered:

By Type:

Corrosion inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Biocides & Disinfectants, Coagulants & Flocculants, Chelating Agents, Anti-Foaming Agents, PH Adjusters, Stabilizers, Others



By End-Use:

Residential, Commercial, Industrial



By Regions:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America



Key Findings:

Under the type segment, the coagulants & flocculants sub-segment is anticipated to hold a substantial share of the Water Treatment Chemicals Market. This is attributed due to the high functionality of this additive for treating water and cost competitiveness.

Residential sub-segments held a significant market share in 2021. This is owing to the growing construction activities in populated economies.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a fasted CAGR from 2022 to 2028. This region is growing at a rapid pace due to rising industrialization and urbanization along with huge demand for usable water.

Restraining factors for Water Treatment Chemicals Market are the side effects of chemicals and the high cost of water treatment plants.

Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific Dominates the Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market

Asia Pacific has dominated the global Water Treatment Chemicals Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increased demand for pre-treated water in emerging economies like India, and China, in the region. Furthermore, the increase in population and accelerated rate of urbanization are also expected to support the regional growth of the market.

North America is likely to witness substantial growth in the Water Treatment Chemicals Market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increased penetration of water treatment facilities due to the increase in oil and gas sector in the region. Additionally, the increasing stringent government regulations and growth in production, consumption, and supply of energy are also expected to support the growth of the Water Treatment Chemicals Market in near future.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 140 Pages and in-depth TOC on Water Treatment Chemicals Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Recent Developments:

March, 2021: SUEZ announced to sign a contract for a large wastewater treatment project and has been awarded an associated 10-year service agreement with Irkutsk Polymer Plant of Irkutsk Oil Company. Through its Water Technologies & Solutions business, SUEZ will supply critical water technology for the new plant and will guarantee performance and membrane replacements for the duration of the service agreement.

January, 2019: BASF announced its complete merge with Solenis. The combined entity aims to deliver additional value for paper and water treatment customers.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 36.21 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 72.94 Billion CAGR 9.3% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players BASF SE, Ecolab Inc., Solenis LLC, Akzo Nobel N.V., Kemira OYJ, Baker Hughes, Lonza, The Dow Chemical Company, Snf Floerger, Solenis LLC, Suez S.A.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

You Can Place an Order or Ask Any Questions, Please Feel Free to Contact At sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

