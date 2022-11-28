Casino Group: Sale of part of Casino’s stake in Assaí

English French

Sale of part of Casino’s stake in Assaí

Paris, 28 November 2022

Casino Group has today launched the sale of part of its stake in Assaí for 140.8 million common shares (including common shares represented by ADS), representing 10.4% of Assaí’s share capital, in order to accelerate its deleveraging. This amount may be increased by up to 49.5 million common shares (including common shares represented by ADS), representing an additional 3.7% of Assaí’s share capital.

The sale, which was approved by Casino’s Board of Directors, will take the form of a secondary public offering, the allocation of which is expected on 29 November 2022 with an expected settlement date of 2 December 2022, depending on market conditions.

The banking syndicate for this transaction is comprised of Itaú BBA, BTG Pactual, J.P. Morgan, Banco Bradesco, Banco Safra and Santander.

For additional details on the terms of the transaction, please refer to the press release published by Sendas Distribuidora S.A. on 28 November 2022.

Before you invest, you should read the registration statement (including the preliminary prospectus supplement) and other documents filed with the SEC for more complete information about the offering.

This communication is for informative purposes only under the current applicable laws and regulations, and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Pursuant to the European Commission's Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055 of 29 June 2016 relating to the technical procedures for the publication and deferral of inside information, this press release was communicated to Casino's authorized distributor for release on 28 November 2022 at 07:30 CET.

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Christopher WELTON – Phone number: +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17

cwelton.exterieur@groupe-casino.fr

or

+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr



PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group – Communications Director

Stéphanie Abadie - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

or

+33(0)1 53 65 24 78 - directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr

Agence IMAGE 7

Karine Allouis – Phone number: +33(0)1 53 70 74 84 - kallouis@image7.fr



Laurent Poinsot – Phone number: + 33(0)6 80 11 73 52 - lpoinsot@image7.fr

