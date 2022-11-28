Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back program for Norsk Hydro ASA.
Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 23, 2022
End date of the share buyback program: March 29, 2023
Overview of transactions:
|Date
|Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares)
|Average price (NOK)
|Total transaction value (NOK)
|21.11.2022
|140 000
|70.34
|9 848 020
|22.11.2022
|138 000
|71.85
|9 914 983
|23.11.2022
|132 000
|73.55
|9 708 296
|24.11.2022
|135 000
|73.72
|9 951 539
|25.11.2022
|135 000
|73.46
|9 917 532
|Previous transactions
|6 215 000
|Total transaction under the program
|6 895 000
|64.51
|444 781 447
Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 16 452 403 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 23 347 403 shares, corresponding to 1.13% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.
Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.
This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
Head of Investor Relations
+47 41406376
Line.haugetraa@hydro.com
