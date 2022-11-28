Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

| Source: Tryg A/S Tryg A/S

Ballerup, DENMARK

On 27 April 2022, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that a share buyback programme of DKK 5.0 billion had been initiated as a result of the sale of Codan Denmark. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 03 July 2023.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 21 November 2022 to 25 November 2022:

 Number
of shares		Avg. purchase
price, DKK		Transaction value, DKK
21 November 2022 100,000 162.76 16,276,000
22 November 2022 110,000 163.94 18,033,400
23 November 2022 110,000 165.60 18,216,000
24 November 2022 90,000 165.36 14,882,400
25 November 2022 100,000 165.11 16,511,000
Accumulated for the period510,000-83,918,800
Accumulated under the programme17,419,000-2,817,434,790

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 18,544,057 treasury shares corresponding to 2.833% of the total share capital.

Attachment


Attachments

Weekly report on share buyback programme 21 November - 25 November 2022