Baltic RE Group acquires a new landmark office property on the river Daugava bank

AS Baltic RE Group – the experienced real estate investor that specializes in the creation and subsequent realization and management of value-added and core portfolios in the Baltics – has bought an office property on the bank of the Daugava, at 15 Ģenerāļa Radziņa krastmala, Riga.

The property has a total area of over 4,000 m2. The 7-storey large building stands with an adjoining land plot of 1,770 m2 for parking and green area.

On the roof of the building large terraces with an incomparable view of the river Daugava will be built and furnished with plants and trees, creating a beautiful place for relaxation.

Giovanni dalla Zonca, Founder and CEO of Baltic RE Group, says: “We are extremely excited by this acquisition which will allow us to create a landmark building of modern offices and with an interior design of the highest level.

The eye-catching building, surrounded by greenery, overlooks the river Daugava and is equipped with great terraces with a spectacular view of the river. And all this can be found in a truly exceptional location, in the very heart of the city and just a few minutes' walking distance from either the train station and the Old Town.

We will create something unique here, making this building one of the most fascinating properties of the entire city.”

