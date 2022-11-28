Silane Market Size, Share, Growth Rate and Forecast 2022-2029 | Exclusive Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “ Silane Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029”. The growing demand for paint and coatings is expected to spur growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period. The surge in the construction industry is expected to enable speedy expansion of the market.

Silane is an inorganic chemical compound that is a hydride of silicon hydride and has highly rich reducing, mechanical, and electrical properties. The compound due to its high shear strength and anti-corrosive nature has high plays necessary functions such as adhesion, coupling agents, and dispersing agent. The industry demand for silane is significantly influenced by its high applicability in adhesives & sealants, paints & coatings, semiconductors, and fabrics.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Historical Data 2018-2020 Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and the Rest of the World Segments Covered By Type (Organo-functional Silane, Mono/Chloro Silane)



By Function (Coupling agents, Adhesion promoters, Hydrophobing and dispersing agents, Moisture scavengers, Silicate stabilizers)



By Application (Fiberglass, Plastic & Composites, Paints & Coatings, Inks, Adhesive & Sealants, Others) Silane Industry Growth Drivers Market to Gain Strongly; Booming Construction Industry in India to Offer Impetus Development of Fuel-efficient Cars to Boost Growth and Acquisition of Bimax by Gelest to Aid Expansion

Market Driver :

Heavy Demand from Automotive Industry to Aid Expansion

The increasing demand for paints & coatings in the construction industry is likely to foster healthy growth of the market. The flourishing building & construction industry is expected to bolster the healthy growth of the market in the forthcoming years. The growing acquisitions and partnerships among major companies are expected to create lucrative sales opportunities for the market in the foreseeable future.

The new contract of the chemical manufacturer Sea Lion will allow the manufacturing of silane products for Momentive including silanes sold under Momentive’s NXT brand. Sea Lion will continue to manufacture NXT silane as an integrated part of Momentive’s global supply chain and will join the company’s 24 other manufacturing facilities around the world.

However, the high price of raw materials used for the production of silane is expected to hamper the growth of the market. The volatile prices of raw materials are predicted to act as a barrier to the expansion of the market.

The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Silane Market:

BRB International BV

Qufu Chenguang Chemical Co., Ltd.

Dow Inc., Gelest Inc.

Onichem

Evonik Industries

OCI

Nanjing Union Silicon Chemical Co., Ltd.

Silar

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Highlights/Summary:

This research report offers an in-depth study of the driving factors, restraints, and trends related to the growth of the market. In addition, this report offers a detailed evaluation of the market segments and regional developments in the market. Further, this Silane industry report also incorporates a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by the leading players to boost their market position.

What does the Report Include?

The silane market report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will affect market growth. The report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers the different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market.

It includes the competitive landscape that involves leading companies and adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaborations that will contribute to the growth of the market between 2022 and 2029.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is predicted to dominate the global market due to the rising demand from the construction industry in China and India. The increasing demand for paints & coatings is likely to aid expansion in the region.

North America is predicted to witness a substantial growth rate during the forecast period. Europe is expected to account for a significant share due to the rising demand for fuel-efficient cars with low CO2 emissions. The increasing demand for composite-based cars is expected to enable speedy expansion of the market in the forthcoming years.

Middle East & Africa is expected to witness a high growth rate in the forthcoming years due to the growing demand for paints & coatings in the region. The market in Latin America is expected to witness a low growth rate due to the lack of commercialization and urbanization. The lack of building & construction activities is expected to restrict the growth in the region.

