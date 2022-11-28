United States EV (Electric vehicle) Charging Infrastructure Analysis Report 2022: Current EV Landscape and Federal & State Policies Being Rolled Out for Promoting EV Adoption

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EV Charging Infrastructure in the US Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 200+ page report analyzes the market size and opportunity for EVs (four-wheelers and light-duty vehicles) and EV charging infrastructure.
It provides an overview of the current EV landscape and discusses the federal and state policies being rolled out for promoting EV adoption and developing charging infrastructure. The report captures the EV charging programs and plans of the leading utilities and provides profiles of leading charging network operators.
Electric vehicles (EVs) are envisioned to dominate the US mobility market very soon. The Federal government has set a national target of achieving 50 per cent EV sales share and 500,000 EV chargers by 2030.
To support these goals, huge funding allocations and incentive programs have been made available under the recently enacted Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Several states have also announced their independent EV-related targets, grants, and rebate programs for promoting EVs and installing charging facilities.
In response, utilities, EV manufacturers, network developers, and technology providers are working towards building reliable, resilient, and efficient charging infrastructure to meet customer needs of security and convenience.
This report is indispensable for any organization interested in the US EV Charging Infrastructure market -electric and power utilities; transmission and distribution system operators; charging station developers and operators; charging technology and equipment manufacturers and suppliers; public transportation authorities; transport and city infrastructure planning experts; commercial vehicle management companies; government and regulatory agencies; renewable energy developers; OEMs and EV manufacturers; logistics and fleet operators; contractors, engineering consultants; research institutions and academia; financial institutions, legal experts; etc.
The report has five sections.
Part 1 is the executive summary.
Part 2 of the report provides an overview of the EV market and charging infrastructure landscape, discusses the recent policy and regulatory announcements at the federal level and by leading states, analyzes the growth in the EV market and charging infrastructure in the last decade (2012-21), and presents the outlook and growth trends for the EV market and charging infrastructure till 2030.
Part 3 of the report presents the EV charging programs and plans of the 20 leading utilities.
Part 4 of the report profiles10 key charging infrastructure providers or charge point operators.
Part 5 of the report is the appendix. It includes a note on sources and methodology and a list of acronyms.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 2: SECTOR TRENDS, POLICIES AND PROGRAMS, AND OUTLOOK
2.1 EV MARKET AND LANDSCAPE
- Overview of EV market
- Institutional framework for EV industry
- E-mobility value chain
- Emerging business models for public charging
- Regional collaborations
2.2 FEDERAL POLICY LANDSCAPE
- Overview of federal policies and programs
- Federal incentives for EVs and infrastructure
- BIL/IIJA funding programs for EV and EVSE
- NEVI Formula Program
- Other funding programs
2.3 STATE TARGETS, POLICY AND INITIATIVES
- Overview of state targets, policy and initiatives
- Policy initiatives by key states
- California
- Colorado
- Florida
- Georgia
- Illinois
- Massachusetts
- New Jersey
- New York
- Texas
- Washington
2.4 TECHNOLOGY LANDSCAPE
- EV charging technologies
- AC and DC charging
- Smart charging technologies
- Wireless charging
- Other charging solutions
- Software and platforms
- Network management
- Interoperability 91
- Roaming
- Big data analytics for EVs
2.5 GROWTH IN EV MARKET AND CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE
- Growth in sales of electric vehicles, 2012-2021
- Growth in public charging infrastructure, 2012-2021
- Public charging infrastructure by state
- Public charging infrastructure by network operator
2.6 FORECASTED GROWTH IN EV MARKET AND CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE
- Key drivers
- Expected growth in EV market, 2022-30
- Charging infrastructure targets and needs, 2030
PART 3 EV CHARGING PROGRAMS AND PLANS OF LEADING UTILITIES
3.1 SYNOPSIS OF UTILITY CHARGING PROGRAMS
- Key highlights of utility charging programs
3.2 UTILITY PLANS AND PROGRAMS
- American Electric Power (AEP)
- Austin Energy
- Con Edison
- Dominion Energy
- Duke Energy
- Exelon Corporation
- FirstEnergy Corporation
- Florida Power and Light Company (FPL)
- Georgia Power
- Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP)
- National Grid
- New York Power Authority (NYPA)
- Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E)
- Portland General Electric (PGE)
- Public Service Energy & Gas (PSE&G)
- Puget Sound Energy (PSE)
- San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E)
- Southern California Edison (SCE)
- Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA)
- Xcel Energy
Each utility profile will have EV charging data and information on:
- Plans and targets
- Services and offerings
- Rates and tariffs
PART 4: PROFILES OF LEADING CHARGING NETWORK OPERATORS
4.1 OVERVIEW OF EV CHARGING NETWORK OPERATORS
4.2 OPERATOR PROFILES
- Blink Network
- ChargePoint
- Electrify America
- EV Connect
- Evgo
- FLO
- Greenlots
- SemaConnect
- Tesla
- Volta
- Each profile will have EV charging data and information on:
- Company overview
- Plans and targets
- Recent developments
PART 5: APPENDIX
