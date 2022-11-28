United States SAP Salary+Skills Pay Survey Report 2022: 10/25/50/Average/75/90 Percentiles; Cash Bonus; Total Direct Cash Compensation

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. SAP Salary+Skills Pay Survey Report, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A complete, up-to-the-minute view of what SAP professionals in 65 U.S. cities are earning in base salary, cash bonus, and relevant skills and certifications pay. Includes detailed long-form job descriptions for all jobs in MSWord format.

These reports are provided in Excel format. Included in each report:

Base salary and cash bonus

10/25/50/Average/75/90 percentiles; Cash Bonus; Total Direct Cash Compensation

Current cash pay premiums for specific skills and certifications

Detailed long-form job descriptions, continuously updated

Data collected/compiled through January 1, 2022, April 1, 2022, July 1, 2022, or October 1, 2022.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2gni6i