Novel Inorganic Solids & Nanomaterials Study Book 2022

This book focuses on Material Sciences and encompasses inorganic solids and nanomaterials. It covers the new syllabi prescribed by UGC & University of Delhi under the New Education Policy (NEP) for B.Sc. (Honours) and B.Sc. (Programme) courses.

This book is organized in fifteen chapters that provide the theoretical aspects of each topic along with their practical facets. The topics include introduction to inorganic solids, synthesis and modification methodologies of inorganic solids, inorganic solids of technological importance, nanomaterials, nanobiomaterials, characterization techniques, molecular materials, composite materials, ion exchange resins and speciality chemicals/polymers.

The last chapter includes laboratory experiments, to enhance the perception of the topic. Some important questions related to the experiments for viva voce are provided at the end of each experiment. In every experiment teachers' notes, not given in any book, are given at the end which will be helpful for teachers.

Hence, this book not only provides education to the students but also serves as a reference book for teachers and industrial chemists. The question bank is also compiled at the end of each chapter.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to Solids and their Synthesis Strategies

2. Solid Electrolytes: Superionic Conductors

3. Molecular Materials

4. Inorganic Pigments

5. Composite Materials

6. Speciality polymers: Conducting polymers

7. Ion Exchange Resins

8. Ceramics & Refractories

9. Nanomaterials: An Overview

10. Characterization Techniques of Nanomaterials

11. Advanced and Modified Nanomaterials

12. Nanotechnology in Biological Sciences: Nano-Biomaterials

13. Nanotechnology in the Biomedical field

14. Benefits and Environmental Risks of Nanomaterials

15. Laboratory Experiments

