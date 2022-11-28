Global Packaging Machinery Market Report 2022 to 2027 - Increasing Pharmaceutical Manufacturing in Emerging Economies Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Packaging Machinery Market by Machine Type (Filling, Labeling, Form-Fill-Seal, Cartoning, Palletizing, Wrapping), End-use industry (Food, Pharmaceutical, Beverages, Chemical), Technology, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The packaging machinery market is projected to reach USD 56.7 Billion by 2027 from USD 46.4 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.1%.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 160 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $46.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $56.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Global

By machine type, the filling machine is the largest market share for the packaging machinery market during the forecast period

Based on machine type, the packaging machinery market is segmented into the filling, labeling, form-fill-seal, cartoning, palletizing, wrapping, and other machines., the filling segment accounted for the largest share of the packaging machinery market. Filling machines are used to fill products into bags, pouches, or containers. Various filling machines are available for liquids, pastes, powders, or granular materials.

From manufacturing to shipment, packaging is one of the most important processes in any production unit. Earlier, packaging was often done manually; however, with the introduction of filling machines, packaging processes have become more streamlined and efficient. There are also integrated systems available in the market that can perform fill, pack, and case functions automatically.

By end-use industry, the food industry accounts for a larger share during the forecast period

Based on the end-use industry, the packaging machinery market is segmented into the chemical, pharmaceutical, food, beverage, and other industries. In 2021, the food industry accounted for the largest share of the packaging machinery market.

Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share by region in the packaging machinery market

The regions studied in this report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific is the largest market for packaging machinery. This market is also the fastest-growing regional segment. The Asia Pacific was the largest packaging machinery market in 2021.

Countries across the APAC are expected to experience significant demand for packaging machinery due to rapid economic development and government initiatives toward economic development. In addition, the growing population in these countries represents a strong customer base which leads to an increase in the packaging machinery market across this region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Asia-Pacific to Register Highest Growth Rate due to Rapid Urbanization

4.2 Asia-Pacific: Packaging Machinery Market Share, by Type and Country

4.3 Packaging Machinery Market Share, by Type

4.4 Packaging Machinery Market Share, by End-Use Industry

4.5 Packaging Machinery Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rapidly Growing Generics and Biopharmaceutical Markets

5.2.1.2 Growing Need for Flexible and Integrated Packaging Machinery

5.2.1.3 Technological Advancements in Fill-Finish Manufacturing Processes

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Growing Preference for Refurbished Machinery

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Pharmaceutical Manufacturing in Emerging Economies

5.2.3.2 Growing Demand for Automation in Food & Beverage Industry

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Growing Demand for Personalized and Precision Medicine

5.2.4.2 Maintaining Sterility in Fill-Finish Manufacturing Operations

5.2.4.3 Shorter Shelf Life of Dairy Products

6 Industry Insights

6.1 Porter's Five Forces

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Trade Analysis

6.4 Technology Analysis

6.4.1 Automation and Integration of Packaging Equipment

6.4.2 Growing Demand for Aseptic Filling and Sealing Equipment

6.5 Regulatory Analysis

6.5.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

6.6 Case Study Analysis

6.6.1 Case Study: Upgrade of Ketchup Bottle Labeling Machine Increased Company's Throughput by 50%

6.6.2 Case Study: High-Speed Automatic Packaging of Fresh Fruit Owes Its Precision to Intelligent Drives from Control Techniques

6.6.3 Ecosystem Map

6.7 Trends & Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

6.7.1 Revenue Shift & New Revenue Pockets for Packaging Manufacturers

6.8 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

6.9 Average Selling Price Analysis

6.10 Patent Analysis

6.10.1 Introduction

6.10.2 Methodology

6.10.3 Document Type

7 Packaging Machinery Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Filling Machines

7.2.1 Liquid Filling Machines

7.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Liquid Filling Machines in Food & Beverage Industry to Drive Market

7.2.2 Powder & Granulated Filling Machines

7.2.2.1 Growing Use of Automation Across Packaging Lines to Drive Adoption

7.3 Form-Fill-Seal Machines

7.3.1 Vertical Ffs Machines

7.3.1.1 High-Volume Packing of Products to Drive Demand for Vffs Machines

7.3.2 Horizontal Ffs Machines

7.3.2.1 High Demand for Hffs for Manufacturing Standup Pouches to Fuel Growth

7.4 Labeling Machines

7.4.1 Self-Adhesive Labels

7.4.1.1 Extensive Use of Self-Adhesive Labels for Wide Variety of Products to Drive Growth

7.4.2 Rotary Stickers

7.4.2.1 Presence of Multiple Labeling Heads to Drive Demand for Rotary Labeling Machines

7.4.3 Wet Glue Labels

7.4.3.1 High Demand for Wet Glue Labels in Beverage Industry to Support Growth

7.5 Palletizing Machines

7.5.1 Growing Need to Handle Bigger Packaging System Lines to Drive Demand for Palletizing Machines

7.6 Cartoning Machines

7.6.1 Growing Demand for Cartoning Machines in Fmcg Sector to Boost Market

7.7 Wrapping Machines

7.7.1 Rising Demand for Flexible Packaging Options to Drive Demand for Wrapping Machines

7.8 Other Machines

8 Packaging Machinery Market, by End-Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Chemical

8.2.1 Growing Chemical Industry to Fuel Demand for Packaging Machinery

8.3 Pharmaceutical

8.3.1 Growing Need for Automation of Packaging Lines and Increasing Use of Robotics to Propel Growth

8.4 Food

8.4.1 Innovation in Packaging Machinery in Food Industry to Support Market Growth

8.5 Beverage

8.5.1 Growing Use of Automation in Beverage Packaging Industry to Fuel Growth

8.6 Other Industries

9 Packaging Machinery Market, by Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 General Packaging

9.2.1 Growing Use of General Packaging Machinery for Sorting, Counting, and Accumulating to Drive Growth

9.3 Modified Atmosphere Packaging

9.3.1 Growing Demand for Modified Atmosphere Packaging in Food Industry to Support Growth

9.4 Vacuum Packaging

9.4.1 Growing Use of Vacuum Packaging for Food Preservation Applications to Boost Market

10 Packaging Machinery Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Strategies Adopted by Key Players

11.3 Market Share Analysis

11.3.1 Ranking of Key Market Players

11.3.2 Market Share of Key Players, 2021

11.3.2.1 Gea Group Aktiengesellschaft

11.3.2.2 Sig Combibloc Group

11.3.2.3 Tetra Laval Group

11.3.2.4 Syntegon Packaging Technology

11.3.2.5 Barry-Wehmiller Group

11.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant

11.4.1 Stars

11.4.2 Pervasive Players

11.4.3 Emerging Leaders

11.4.4 Participants

11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrants for Start-Ups/Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (Smes)

11.5.1 Progressive Companies

11.5.2 Responsive Companies

11.5.3 Dynamic Companies

11.5.4 Starting Blocks

11.6 Competitive Benchmarking

11.7 Competitive Situation and Trends

11.7.1 New Product Launches

11.7.2 Deals

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Major Players

12.1.1 Khs Group

12.1.2 Sig Combibloc Group Ag

12.1.3 Tetra Laval Group

12.1.4 Syntegon Packaging Technology GmbH

12.1.5 Marchesini Group

12.1.6 Barry-Wehmiller Group

12.1.7 Langley Holdings plc

12.1.8 Sacmi

12.1.9 Gea Group Aktiengesellschaft

12.1.10 Douglas Machine Inc.

12.2 Additional Players

12.2.1 Coeasia S.P.A

12.2.2 Aetna Group S.P.A

12.2.3 Mg America

12.2.4 Duravant LLC

12.2.5 The Maillis Group

12.2.6 Busch Machinery

12.2.7 Mg2 S.R.L.

12.2.8 Njm Packaging

12.2.9 Uhlmann Group

12.2.10 Pakmatic

12.2.11 Gerhard Schubert

12.2.12 R.A Jones Group

12.2.13 Visy

12.2.14 Jacob White Packaging

12.2.15 Packaging Center Inc.

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ovow3l

