Global Nanocellulose Market Report to 2027 - Featuring Asahi Kasei, CelluForce, GranBio and Nippon Paper Industries Among Others

This report will cover the nanocellulose industry. Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market are provided, followed by a detailed analysis of the regions and applications. Furthermore, the ongoing market trends, market growth drivers, and challenges impeding the market are discussed.

Market size and estimations will be provided in terms of volume and revenue considering 2021 as the base year. Market forecasts will be given from 2022-2027. The market size for different regions (regions by product, applications, and end use) will also be covered. The impact of COVID-19 was also considered when deriving market estimations.

Global markets, nanocellulose segments, and growth forecasts through 2027 are offered. Sales value estimates are based on prices in the supply chain. Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined. International aspects are analyzed for all global regions and profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.

This report considers the impact of COVID-19. In 2020, the growth rate of manufacturing industries around the world was severely affected by the pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic halted progress in every regional economy. Various governments around the world are taking measures to contain the economic slowdown.

The nanocellulose market is further segmented by product type: nanofibrillated cellulose, nanocrystalline cellulose, and bacterial cellulose. By application, it is segmented into high-volume applications, low-volume applications, and emerging applications. By end use, the market is segmented into composites, paper processing, paints and coatings, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, oil and gas, and others.

The research scope of the nanocellulose market does not include the market share of microcellulose. Nanocellulose volume in the report depicts all active types and forms that are currently available on a commercial scale. We have considered actual demand instead of the potential market estimated by various organizations.

Report Includes

76 data tables and 34 additional tables

A comprehensive overview and up-to-date analysis of the current and future global markets for nanocellulose

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Estimation of the actual market size for nanocellulose both in the value and volumetric terms, revenue forecasts, and corresponding market share analysis by product (nanocellulose) type, application, end use sector, and geographic region

Identification of trends that will affect the use of nanocellulose and major end-use applications, in particular the high-volume applications

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major factors influencing the progress of the market (benefits, and industry-specific challenges) with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming technologies, prospects, and contributions to the overall industry

Assessment of the long-term outlook for the nanocellulose industry, current competitive scenario, R&D activities, and the impact of COVID-19 on the worldwide industrial sector

Analysis of the company competitive landscape for global nanocellulose market, and company value share analysis based on their segmental revenues

Review of the recent patent grants on nanocellulose technologies

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Asahi Kasei Corp., CelluForce Inc., GranBio, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp., and Sappi Ltd.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 238 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $266.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $707.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Trends

3.1 Industry Landscape

3.2 Future Trends and Megatrends

3.2.1 Preparation of Nanocellulose from Industrial Waste by Ultrasonic Devices

3.2.2 Megatrends

3.3 Growth Drivers

3.3.1 Expanding Electronics Industry

3.3.2 Robust Growth in the Packaging Business

3.3.3 Oil and Gas Industry Growth in North America

3.3.4 Aerospace and Defense

3.3.5 Personal Care Industry Growth in the Asia-Pacific Region

3.3.6 European Manufacturing

3.3.7 Automotive Industry

3.4 Restraints

3.4.1 Limitations of Nanocellulose

3.4.2 High Cost of Materials

3.4.3 Lack of Consumer Awareness

3.5 Regulatory Trends

3.5.1 Regulations and Safety

3.6 Factors for Nanocellulose

3.6.1 Parameter Effects on Nanocellulose

3.7 Purity Characteristics

3.7.1 Cellulose Nanofibers

3.7.2 Nanocellulose Crystal

3.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.8.1 Supplier Power

3.8.2 Buyer Power

3.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

3.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

3.8.5 Industry Rivalry

3.9 PESTLE Analysis

3.9.1 Political

3.9.2 Economic

3.9.3 Social

3.9.4 Technological

3.9.5 Legal

3.9.6 Environmental



Chapter 4 Technology Background

4.1 Overview

4.2 Cellulose Nanoparticles (Cns)

4.2.1 Preparation of Cellulose Nanoparticles (Cns)

4.2.2 Properties of Nanocelluloses

4.3 Nanocellulose-Based Materials

4.3.1 Preparation of Nanocellulose Films

4.3.2 Preparation of Nanocomposites

4.4 Life Cycle Assessment of Nanocellulose

4.4.1 Lca of Ncc Nanocellulose

4.4.2 Lca of Mfc Nanocellulose

4.5 Production Process

4.5.1 Cellulose Nanofibers

4.5.2 Cellulose Nanocrystals

4.6 Raw Material Trends

4.6.1 Cellulose from Forests

4.6.2 Cellulose from Vegetables

4.7 Patent Analysis



Chapter 5 Other Industry Factors

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.2 Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic

5.2.1 Packaging

5.2.2 Paper Processing

5.2.3 Defense

5.2.4 Electronics

5.2.5 Medical and Healthcare

5.2.6 Automotive

5.2.7 Consumer Goods

5.3 Pricing Analysis



Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Type

6.1 Overview

6.2 Nanofibrillated Cellulose (Nfc)

6.3 Nanocrystalline Cellulose (Ncc)

6.4 Bacterial Nanocellulose (Bnc)

6.4.1 Synthesis of Bacterial Cellulose

6.4.2 Biosynthesis Mechanism

6.4.3 Production and Purification of Bacterial Celluloses

6.4.4 Properties of Bacterial Cellulose

6.4.5 Nanocomposites of Bacterial Cellulose



Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 High Volume Applications

7.2.1 Automotive-Body Components

7.2.2 Automotive-Interiors

7.2.3 Construction Cement: Pre-Stressed and Pre-Cast Concrete

7.2.4 Packaging: Fiber/Plastic Replacement

7.2.5 Packaging: Filler

7.2.6 Packaging: Coating

7.2.7 Packaging: Film

7.2.8 Paper: Filler

7.2.9 Paper: Coatings

7.2.10 Personal Care: Hygiene and Absorbent Products

7.2.11 Textiles: Clothing

7.3 Low Volume Applications

7.3.1 Aerogels: Oil and Gas Industry

7.3.2 Aerospace: Structural

7.3.3 Aerospace: Interiors

7.3.4 Construction: Air and Water Filtration

7.3.5 Construction: Gypsum Wallboard Facing

7.3.6 Construction: Insulation and Soundproofing

7.3.7 Industrial: Viscosity Modifiers

7.3.8 Industrial: Water Purification

7.3.9 Paint

7.3.10 Personal Care: Cosmetics

7.3.11 Pharmaceuticals: Excipients

7.3.12 Sensors

7.4 Emerging/Novel Applications

7.4.1 Electronics: Organic Light-Emitting Diodes (Oleds)

7.4.2 Photonic Structures: Films

7.4.3 Industrial and Medical: Additive Manufacturing



Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End Use

8.1 Overview

8.2 Composites

8.3 Paper Processing

8.4 Paints and Coatings

8.5 Food and Beverages

8.6 Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

8.6.1 Medical Applications of Bnc

8.7 Oil and Gas

8.8 Others



Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

9.1 Global Market for Nanocellulose

9.1.1 North America

9.1.2 Europe

9.1.3 Asia-Pacific

9.1.4 Latin America

9.1.5 Middle East and Africa



Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Company Market Share Analysis of Nanocellulose

10.3 Major Mergers, Acquisitions, and New Product Developments



Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Axcelon Biopolymers Corp.

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Borregaard

Blue Goose Biorefineries Inc.

Bowil Biotech

Celluforce

Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Co. Ltd.

Cellucomp Ltd.

Daicel Corp.

Fpinnovations

Granbio

J. Rettenmaier & Sohne GmbH & Co.

Kruger Inc.

Melodea Ltd.

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

Oji Holdings Corp.

Sappi Ltd.

Stora Enso Oyj

Upm-Kymmene Oyj

Chapter 12 Appendix: Acronyms

