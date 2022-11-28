DNA Plc: Anna-Mari Ylihurula appointed DNA’s SVP, Corporate Business

English Finnish

Anna-Mari Ylihurula, M.Sc. (Technology), eMBA, has been appointed DNA’s Senior Vice President, Corporate Business, and a member of the Executive Team.

Anna-Mari Ylihurula will start in her new position by August 2023. She moves to DNA from Elisa, where she has had a long career in corporate business management positions, most recently as Vice President, Customer Operations, in Elisa Corporate Customers business.

In her new role, Ylihurula is responsible for DNA's corporate business and its development. She reports to DNA's CEO.

“I am really pleased to have Anna-Mari lead our corporate business. She has very extensive and versatile experience in various duties in the ICT industry, and her expertise will certainly help us develop our services for companies even further. I believe that she fits perfectly into our company culture and at the same time brings a new perspective to our operations. I would like to warmly welcome Anna-Mari to DNA", says DNA’s CEO Jussi Tolvanen.

"I have a long experience in the ICT industry. In my career, I have focused especially on serving business customers. I am looking forward to building a smooth and uncomplicated everyday life for DNA's business customers with the help of digital services and processes together with my new colleagues. I also find it very interesting to get to work with Telenor's various Nordic companies and thereby be part of strengthening DNA's growth also as a provider of international services. I thank for the trust shown in me to take overall responsibility for DNA's corporate business", says Ylihurula.

Until Ylihurula starts in her new role, Pekka Väisänen, DNA’s SVP, Consumer Business, will work as the acting SVP, Corporate Business, in addition to his other duties.

