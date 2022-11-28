Changes in the Management Board of AS Tallinna Sadam subsidiary OÜ TS Laevad

English Estonian

Supervisory Board of OÜ TS Laevad, the subsidiary company of AS Tallinna Sadam, has decided to recall Ave Metsla from the Management Board, effective from 09.12.2022.

Ave Metsla joined TS Laevad Management Board on 12.03.2020 as Services Manager. The Supervisory Board of TS Laevad expresses their gratitude to Ave Metsla for her great contribution to developing service area of the shipping company and achieving high passenger satisfaction.

The Management Board of TS Laevad has three members, consisting of chairman Indrek Randveer and Guldar Kivro. A competition will be held to appoint the third member of the Management Board. In addition to service area, the new Board Member will be responsible also for the business development and commercial affairs.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. The group’s sales in 2021 totalled EUR 110 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 54 million and profit EUR 26 million.

Additional information:

Sirle Arro

Head of Marketing and Communication Department

Tel. +372 513 0979

E-mail: s.arro@ts.ee