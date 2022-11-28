Spa Services Market to Hit USD 133.28 Billion by 2027 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the global spa services market size is expected to reach USD 133.28 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The emphasis on enhanced customer experience and relationships in spa services can be an essential factor augmenting the growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Spa Services Market Size, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 105.18 billion in 2019.

The coronavirus incident has led the world to a complete halt. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. More or less, nearly every sector is estimated to be impacted by this pandemic.

We are making endless efforts to uplift businesses in this crucial need of the hour. Our expertise and experience can offer enormous benefits to help regain during this global pandemic.

Spa Services Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast CAGR 4.1% 2027 Value Projection USD 133.28 Billion Base Year 2019 Spa Services Market Size in 2019 USD 105.18 Billion Historical Data 2016-2018 No. of Pages 160 Segments Covered By Facility Type, By Service Type, By End-User, By Region Spa Services Market Growth Drivers Wellness Tourism Trend to Bode Well For Market Growing Popularity among Teenagers and Baby Boomers to Foster Demand

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the spa services market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (Chicago, U.S.)

Four Seasons Hotel Limited (Toronto, Canada)

Marriott International, Inc. (Maryland, U.S.)

Hilton Hotels & Resorts (McLean, U.S.)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (Coral Gables, U.S.)

Siam Wellness Group (Bangkok, Thailand)

InterContinental Hotels Group plc (Denham, U.K.)

Massage Envy (Scottsdale, U.S.)

Kempinski Hotels S.A. (Geneva, Switzerland)

Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa (Baden-Baden, Germany)

The report on the spa services market includes:

Insights into the hospitality industry

Important strategies adopted by key players

Present market value with future projects

Dominant region in the world in terms of share

COVID-19 effect on the industry

Market Driver:

Flourishing Tourism Industry to Improve Business Prospects

The increasingly hectic lifestyle has influenced the need for body and mind wellness, which, in turn, will foster the growth of the market. The number of tourists seeking spa treatment during their travel time can be an essential factor accelerating the revenue of the industry. As per data released by the Global Wellness Institute in 2018, the number of wellness trips increased from 691 million in 2015 to about 830 million in 2017. The growing attractiveness towards destination spas among couples will consequently spur opportunities for the market. The growing demand for quick spa facilities at airports such as XpressSpas will promote the growth of the market. Similarly, ship/cruise-based facilities offered by OneSpaWorld is expected to foster healthy growth of the market in the near future. Additionally, the rising mindfulness for health and wellness will facilitate the market in the forthcoming years.

Disruption in Hospitality Industry to Severely Affect Spa Business During COVID-19



The imposition of stringent regulations by the government to curb the spread of the infection will impede the hotels and hospitality sector during the forecast period. The rules involving physical distancing along with masks and gloves to avoid virus transmission can limit the customers, in turn, dwindling market growth. The services including body massage and facials must follow the rules implemented by the government during operations. The tourism industry has hit the bottom threshold due to lockdown rules. For instance, OneSpaWorld closed all its destination resort facilities in the U.S and Caribbean region. The company officials declared an estimated loss of S$ 35 million in the first quarter of 2020 due to the pandemic.

Regional Analysis:



Rising Number of Massage Centers to Influence Growth in North America

The market in North America is expected to witness a rapid growth rate during the forecast period owing to the growing number of luxurious massage services and facilities in the US. The inflated demand for full body massage and beauty treatments in the U.S. and Canada will support the growth of the market in North America. According to the American Massage therapy Association’s ‘Massage Profession Research Report 2019’, in the U.S., about 47.5 million people had a total of 214 million massages in 2018, where about 33% of messages were offered through the spa. This number increased from 179 million massages availed by 47.1 million people in 2017. Europe is expected to lead the global market in the forthcoming years owing to the increased spending on health and wellness. The rising awareness about body and mind will spur opportunities for the market in Europe. The well-established travel and tourism industry is expected to contribute to the growth of the market in Europe.

Rеаѕоnѕ to Get thіѕ Rероrt:

A qualitative and quantitative market study based on segmentation that includes both economic and non-economic factors

Data on market value for each section and sub-segment

Indicates the region and market segment that is likely to expand the fastest and dominate the market.

The consumption of the product/service in each region is highlighted, as are the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape includes the top players' market rankings, as well as new service/product launches, collaborations, company expansions, and acquisitions made by the companies profiled in the last few years.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Spa Services Trend Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (In relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Spa Services Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Facility Type (Value) Day Hotel/Resort Medical Others By Service (Value) Massage Beauty/Grooming Physical Fitness Others By End-user (Value) Men Women By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):



1. Is the Spa Services Industry growing?

Answer: Fortune Business Insights says that the global market size was valued at USD 105.18 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 133.28 billion by 2027.

2. Who are the key players in the Spa Services Market?

Answer: Hyatt Hotels Corp, Four Seasons Hotel, and Marriott International among others are a few major players in the global market.

3. What are Key Factors Raising the Market?

Answer: Blooming concept of wellness tourism and rising middle-class population are major factors driving the growth of the market.

