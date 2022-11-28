Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Global Market Report 2022: Focus on Novel Drugs with Novel Mechanisms Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market Forecast - Epidemiology & Pipeline Analysis 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Atopic dermatitis (AD) is a chronic, pruritic inflammatory skin condition that typically affects the face (cheeks), neck, arms, and legs but usually spares the groin and axillary regions. Atopic dermatitis (AD), also known as atopic eczema, is a chronic relapsing inflammatory skin condition. Atopic dermatitis (AD) is common worldwide. People of all ages, from newborns to adults 65 years and older, live with this condition. AD is associated with an increased risk of multiple comorbidities, including food allergy, asthma, allergic rhinitis, and mental health disorders. Due to such factors, the atopic dermatitis treatment market is growing immensely during the forecast period.

Most atopic dermatitis patients are treated with topical therapies, particularly low to mid-potency topical steroids and TCIs. These two classes of drugs constituted nearly all AD prescriptions. Despite their widespread use, existing topical therapies all possess substantial shortcomings:



1. Topical corticosteroids, in combination with Vitamin D creams and antihistamines, are the first line of treatment for AD. The topical steroids aim to provide short-term itch relief to break the itch-scratch reflex cycle - the primary cause of reinfection. Although in more mild cases, these therapies may be effective, in moderate/severe cases, long-term use (of steroids) tends to do more harm than benefit. Prolonged use damages and dries out the epidermal layer of skin, which, somewhat paradoxically, ends up actually worsening the itch-scratch complex.

2. Topical steroids pose a particular concern in pediatric patients due to the risk of systemic absorption, the consequent risk of HPA axis suppression, and potential developmental problems. Chronic use of topical steroids in AD patients is generally avoided.

3. Second-line agents include immunosuppressant medications such as topical calcineurin inhibitors, including Pimecrolimus (Elidel) and Tacrolimus (Protopic). Topical calcineurin inhibitors are generally seen as providing less symptomatic improvement than topical steroids and are also associated with some application site burning. In 2005 the FDA placed a boxed warning on the labels of both TCIs regarding a potential increased risk of cancers, especially lymphomas.



ATOPIC DERMITIS: CLINICAL TRIALS SCENARIO



The clinical trial portfolio contains 153+ trials in various development phases. Most industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for AD are in the Phase II stage. The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the vast majority of trials for atopic dermatitis have been in the mid-phase of development, with 47% of trials in Phase I/II & II and only 29% in Phase Phase II/III-III.



MARKET DRIVERS & TRENDS

Increasing Adoption of Biological Therapies

Biological therapies such as anti-interleukin antibodies are widely used for treatment in the atopic dermatitis treatment market. With Dupixent being the biologic approved for atopic dermatitis in 2017, there is a demand for therapies with novel MOAs that are less immunogenic than current offerings. Many new classes of therapies are looking to enter the market over the next few years. The biologics such as interleukin inhibitors are making inroads into the atopic dermatitis market owing to better clinical profile and convenient patient dosing.

Anticipated Launch of Emerging Drugs

A recent wave of biological products prescribed for treating AD will likely create a lucrative opportunity for growth in the atopic dermatitis treatment market. Despite the plethora of therapies currently available to patients with atopic dermatitis (AD), there is still room for improvement within the treatment space.

Focus on Novel Drugs with Novel Mechanism

The therapeutic agents targeting the IL-13/IL-31 axis have been proven to be very effective in AD, some are already in the therapeutic armamentarium, and others are in development. Over the next five years, the publisher expects to see a surge of innovation emerging from the research and development pipeline and a range of technology-enabled transformations that will expand the evidence-basis for interventions and bring measurable improvements to outcomes.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 230 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $4.85 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $11.34 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.2% Regions Covered Global

SEGMENTATION

Segmentation by Drug Class

Topical Steroids

Topical Calcineurin Inhibitors

Other Class of Drugs

Gender Type: Women are expected to dominate the global atopic dermatitis treatment market by gender type. This is because women have been at greater risk of atopic dermatitis in recent years.

Segmentation by Gender Type

Men

Women

Age Group: People aged 19 years and above are expected to account for most of the global atopic dermatitis market share by the age group segment.

Segmentation by Age Group

18 years and Below

19 years and Above

Segmentation by Severity Type

Moderate

Mild

Severe

Key Vendors

LEO Pharma

Pfizer

Sanofi/Regeneron

Novartis

Incyte Corp

AbbVie

Eli Lilly and Company

Japan Tobacco Inc

Maruho Co., Ltd

Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd

Astellas Pharma Inc

Stiefel Laboratories

Other Prominent Vendors

Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Dermavant Sciences

CARA Therapeutics

AstraZeneca Plc (AstraZeneca)

UNION therapeutics

Asana

Evelo Biosciences

BiomX

AOBiome Therapeutics, Inc.

Amytrx

RAPT Therapeutics

Oneness Biotech

VYNE's Therapeutics

BenevolentAI Ltd

vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Botanix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (BOT)

selectION, Inc.

Inmagene

Novan, Inc.

