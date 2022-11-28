Russo-Ukrainian War and its Effects on the Global Automotive Industry: Alternative Product Sourcing Strategies Needed to Avoid Shortage in Components

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Russo-Ukrainian War and its Effects on the Global Automotive Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Russo-Ukrainian war severely disrupted the automotive value chain and prompted OEMs and suppliers to defer or discontinue trade with Russia. Several OEMs in Europe and Eastern Europe have paused or slowed their production due to a lack of parts from Ukraine-based suppliers. Production halt and auto parts supply shortage are the immediate effect of this crisis, and supply chain issues and raw material shortages are expected in the coming weeks. OEMs, including Toyota, Ford, Volvo, Jaguar-Land Rover, General Motors, and BMW, have ceased export operations to Russia, with many of them suspending Russian joint ventures in response to the invasion. Russia is a major supplier of key metals & minerals, and export sanctions have severely impacted commodity demand and prices.



The study aims to provide an overview of the automotive industry in Russia and Ukraine, key manufacturers, the share of these countries in the global automotive industry, and analyze the impact of the Russo-Ukrainian war on the global automotive industry. The research service will elucidate the key issues auto OEMs face for raw material & auto parts demand and supply. It will help understand the current market position and how the industry responds, particularly in vehicle production, business opportunity, and supply chains.



By providing a comprehensive overview of the industry from multiple angles, this research service seeks to:

Capture the current scenario of the global automotive market and the Russo-Ukrainian automotive industry.

Understand the role of Russia as a major metal supplier.

Identify the role of Ukraine in the global automotive industry.

Understand the landscape of the supply chain crisis and how it can be solved.

Understand and analyze the current scale and effects of the crisis on the global automotive industry.

Identify OEM risk mitigation strategies and best practices followed.

Key Issues Addressed

What is the current state of the automotive industry?

What are the major areas of disruption and effects of the crisis on the automotive industry?

What are the key factors and trends that could fuel the auto chip shortage?

What strategies are followed by leading OEMs who conduct business with Russia and Ukraine?

What is the effect of this crisis on European or global auto production?

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Environment

Russo-Ukrainian War, Key Highlights & Impact on Automotive

Key Areas of Disruption in Automotive

Global Passenger Vehicle Production Overview, 2020

Highlights of Passenger Vehicle Manufacturing in Russia & Ukraine

Passenger Vehicle Production Plants in Russia & Ukraine

Global Automotive OEMs Pausing Trade With Russia & Ukraine

Snapshot of the Russian Auto Parts Industry

Snapshot of the Ukrainian Auto Parts Industry

Impact Analysis - Auto Parts and Raw Materials

Overview of OEM Specific Impact

3. Russia & Ukraine Passenger Car Industry Overview

Passenger Car Industry Snapshots, Russia

Passenger Car Industry Snapshots, Ukraine

Regional Outlook of the Crisis

Business Opportunity Loss in Russia & Ukraine for OEMs

Impact Analysis on the OEMs in Russia & Ukraine

Possible OEM/Supplier Strategies

4. Auto Parts Overview and Impact on the Supply Chain

Auto Parts that are Affected due to the Conflict

Key Auto Parts Suppliers in Russia & Operational Status

Key Auto Parts Suppliers in Ukraine & Operational Status

Ukraine Auto Parts Industry, Supplier Actions

Impact Analysis - Auto Parts

5. Raw Materials Overview and Impact on the Supply Chain

Snapshot of the Russian Supply of Raw Materials

Palladium, Market Overview

Palladium, Catalytic Material in Automotive

Palladium, Exponential Increase in Price

Nickel, Market Overview

Nickel Prices Touching a 11-Year High

Nickel, EV Battery - The Key Automotive Application

Nickel Price Surge to Increase the Cost of EVs by $1,000

Neon Gas Supply Issues - Lessons from 2014 Russo-Ukrainian War

The Chip Shortage Crisis to be Aggravated by Shortage of Neon Gas

Impact Analysis - Raw Material

6. OEM Perspective

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Deepen Industry Collaboration to Avoid Procurement Issues

Growth Opportunity 2 - Alternative Product Sourcing Strategies to Avoid Shortage in Components

Growth Opportunity 3 - OEMs Mitigating the Business Opportunity Losses due to the Conflict

8. Survey Results from Respondents

BMW

Ford

General Motors

Hyundai

Jaguar-Land Rover

Kia

Renault

Stellantis

Toyota

Volkswagen

Volvo

