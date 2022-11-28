Dublin, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Artificial General Intelligence, Platform-as-a-Service, Natural Language Processing, and Edge-as-a-Service" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This edition of IT, Computing and Communications (ITCC) Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) provides a snapshot on emerging ICT solutions powered by Artificial General Intelligence, Platform-as-a-Service, Hybrid cloud, Natural Language Processing, Augmented Reality, Edge-as-a-Service - based innovations that help companies towards building AI infrastructures, developing content, language training platforms, automation, workforce management, interaction platforms, and decision making platforms.
ITCC TOE's mission is to investigate emerging wireless communication and computing technology areas including 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Big Data, cloud computing, augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, virtualization and the Internet of Things and their new applications; unearth new products and service offerings; highlight trends in the wireless networking, data management and computing spaces; provide updates on technology funding; evaluate intellectual property; follow technology transfer and solution deployment/integration; track development of standards and software; and report on legislative and policy issues and many more.
The Information & Communication Technology cluster provides global industry analysis, technology competitive analysis, and insights into game-changing technologies in the wireless communication and computing space. Innovations in ICT have deeply permeated various applications and markets. These innovations have profound impact on a range of business functions for computing, communications, business intelligence, data processing, information security, workflow automation, quality of service (QoS) measurements, simulations, customer relationship management, knowledge management functions and many more. The analyst's global teams of industry experts continuously monitor technology areas such as Big Data, cloud computing, communication services, mobile and wireless communication space, IT applications & services, network security, and unified communications markets. In addition, they also closely look at vertical markets and connected industries to provide a holistic view of the ICT Industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Innovations in Artificial General Intelligence, Platform-as-a-service, Natural Language Processing, and Edge-as-a-service
- Liquid Cooling Improves Edge Computing Performance
- Iceotope's Value Proposition
- Iceotope - Investor Dashboard
- Novel Cooling Module for Gaming
- Team Group's Value Proposition
- Team Group - Investor Dashboard
- Facilitating Kubernetes Deployment Enterprise-wide
- Rafay Systems's Value Proposition
- Rafay Systems - Investor Dashboard
- Scalable Edge Computing Service Platform
- Veea's Value Proposition
- Veea - Investor Dashboard
- Simplifying and Building Live Video
- 100ms's Value Proposition
- 100ms - Investor Dashboard
- One-stop Solution to Simplify and Grow Business
- Exly's Value Proposition
- Exly - Investor Dashboard
- Site Search and Discovery
- Zevi's Value Proposition
- Zevi - Investor Dashboard
- Service Experience Platform
- Aisera's Value Proposition
- Aisera - Investor Dashboard
- Enabling Robust Digital Experiences Using NLP
- LivePerson's Value Proposition
- LivePerson - Investor Dashboard
- Activating Customer Data across Marketing Channels
- Cordial's Value Proposition
- Cordial - Investor Dashboard
- Artificial intelligence (AI) Automation For Legal Processes
- Luminance's Value Proposition
- Luminance - Investor Dashboard
- AI-enabled Brain Simulator
- Future AI's Value Proposition
- Future AI - Investor Dashboard
- Augmented Reality (AR) for Precision in the Construction Industry
- XYZ Reality's Value Proposition
- XYZ Reality - Investor Dashboard
- AI-equipped Marketing and Sales Assistant
- Exceed.ai's Value Proposition
- Exceed.ai - Investor Dashboard
- No-code Infrastructure for Edge Computing
- Hivecell's Value Proposition
- Hivecell - Investor Dashboard
- Multi-Cloud Private & Public Cloud Services
- Nutanix's Value Proposition
- Nutanix - Investor Dashboard
2. Key Contacts
3. Appendix
- Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation
Companies Mentioned
- 100ms
- Aisera
- Cordial
- Exceed.ai
- Exly
- Future AI
- Hivecell
- Iceotope
- LivePerson
- Luminance
- Nutanix
- Rafay Systems
- Team Group
- Veea
- XYZ Reality
- Zevi
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/chpcux