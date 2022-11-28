Kering: Disclosure of transactions in own shares - November 21 to 25, 2022

English French

Paris, November 28, 2022,

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting

on April 28, 2022 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,

Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from November 21 to 25, 2022:

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market



(MIC code) KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 21/11/2022 FR0000121485 8,645 549.7140 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 21/11/2022 FR0000121485 2,207 549.7114 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 21/11/2022 FR0000121485 811 549.6620 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 21/11/2022 FR0000121485 1,724 549.7705 AQEU KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 22/11/2022 FR0000121485 9,627 545.3423 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 22/11/2022 FR0000121485 1,523 544.9405 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 22/11/2022 FR0000121485 681 543.8198 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 22/11/2022 FR0000121485 1,556 544.4375 AQEU KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 23/11/2022 FR0000121485 883 544.6292 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 23/11/2022 FR0000121485 302 544.2725 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 23/11/2022 FR0000121485 155 544.1813 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 23/11/2022 FR0000121485 106 544.1755 AQEU KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 24/11/2022 FR0000121485 8,623 546.6051 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 24/11/2022 FR0000121485 900 546.9780 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 24/11/2022 FR0000121485 1,015 546.8733 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 24/11/2022 FR0000121485 2,849 547.6068 AQEU KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 25/11/2022 FR0000121485 8,447 545.7565 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 25/11/2022 FR0000121485 1,748 545.7366 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 25/11/2022 FR0000121485 915 545.7489 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 25/11/2022 FR0000121485 2,277 545.4238 AQEU TOTAL 54,994 546.7856

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a

full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/3f36f30adbc86a37/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-N o vember-21-to-25-2022-Transactions-in-own-shares.pdf

Contact

Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com

Julien Brosillon +33 (0)1 45 64 62 30 julien.brosillon@kering.com

Attachment