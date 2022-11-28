New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361142/?utm_source=GNW
Global Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market to Reach $33 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Energy Recovery Systems estimated at US$21.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$33 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Regenerative Braking Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR and reach US$19.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Turbocharger segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR
The Automotive Energy Recovery Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.
Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Segment to Record 3.6% CAGR
In the global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 18 Featured) -
BorgWarner, Inc.
Denso Corporation
Faurecia
Hitachi Astemo, Ltd.
Hitachi Ltd.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
Ricardo PLC
Skeleton Technologies GmbH
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Passenger Car Energy Recovery Systems - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2027
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Energy Recovery Systems by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Energy
Recovery Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Regenerative Braking Systems by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World 7-Year Perspective for Regenerative Braking
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Turbocharger by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 7-Year Perspective for Turbocharger by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 7-Year Perspective for Exhaust Gas Recirculation
(EGR) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Passenger Cars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World 7-Year Perspective for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 7-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
Table 14: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Energy Recovery Systems by Product Type -
Regenerative Braking Systems, Turbocharger and Exhaust Gas
Recirculation (EGR) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: USA 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Energy Recovery
Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Regenerative Braking Systems, Turbocharger and Exhaust Gas
Recirculation (EGR) for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 16: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Energy Recovery Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars
and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: USA 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Energy Recovery
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Table 18: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Energy Recovery Systems by Product Type -
Regenerative Braking Systems, Turbocharger and Exhaust Gas
Recirculation (EGR) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 19: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Energy
Recovery Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Regenerative Braking Systems, Turbocharger and
Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 20: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Energy Recovery Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars
and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Energy
Recovery Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years
2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 22: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Energy Recovery Systems by Product Type -
Regenerative Braking Systems, Turbocharger and Exhaust Gas
Recirculation (EGR) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Energy
Recovery Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Regenerative Braking Systems, Turbocharger and
Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 24: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Energy Recovery Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars
and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 25: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Energy
Recovery Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years
2021 & 2027
CHINA
Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 26: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Energy Recovery Systems by Product Type -
Regenerative Braking Systems, Turbocharger and Exhaust Gas
Recirculation (EGR) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: China 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Energy
Recovery Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Regenerative Braking Systems, Turbocharger and
Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 28: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Energy Recovery Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars
and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: China 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Energy
Recovery Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years
2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 30: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Energy Recovery Systems by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 31: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Energy
Recovery Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Energy Recovery Systems by Product Type -
Regenerative Braking Systems, Turbocharger and Exhaust Gas
Recirculation (EGR) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Energy
Recovery Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Regenerative Braking Systems, Turbocharger and
Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Energy Recovery Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars
and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Energy
Recovery Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years
2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 36: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Energy Recovery Systems by Product Type -
Regenerative Braking Systems, Turbocharger and Exhaust Gas
Recirculation (EGR) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 37: France 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Energy
Recovery Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Regenerative Braking Systems, Turbocharger and
Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 38: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Energy Recovery Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars
and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: France 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Energy
Recovery Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years
2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 40: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Energy Recovery Systems by Product Type -
Regenerative Braking Systems, Turbocharger and Exhaust Gas
Recirculation (EGR) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Energy
Recovery Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Regenerative Braking Systems, Turbocharger and
Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 42: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Energy Recovery Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars
and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 43: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Energy
Recovery Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years
2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 44: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Energy Recovery Systems by Product Type -
Regenerative Braking Systems, Turbocharger and Exhaust Gas
Recirculation (EGR) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Energy
Recovery Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Regenerative Braking Systems, Turbocharger and
Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Energy Recovery Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars
and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Energy
Recovery Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years
2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2022 (E)
Table 48: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Energy Recovery Systems by Product Type -
Regenerative Braking Systems, Turbocharger and Exhaust Gas
Recirculation (EGR) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 49: UK 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Energy Recovery
Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Regenerative Braking Systems, Turbocharger and Exhaust Gas
Recirculation (EGR) for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 50: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Energy Recovery Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars
and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: UK 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Energy Recovery
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2021 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Energy Recovery Systems by Product Type -
Regenerative Braking Systems, Turbocharger and Exhaust Gas
Recirculation (EGR) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Automotive
Energy Recovery Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Regenerative Braking Systems, Turbocharger
and Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 54: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Energy Recovery Systems by End-Use - Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 55: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Automotive
Energy Recovery Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the
Years 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2022 (E)
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Energy Recovery Systems by Product Type -
Regenerative Braking Systems, Turbocharger and Exhaust Gas
Recirculation (EGR) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Energy
Recovery Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Regenerative Braking Systems, Turbocharger and
Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Energy Recovery Systems by End-Use - Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Energy
Recovery Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years
2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 60: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Energy Recovery Systems by Product Type -
Regenerative Braking Systems, Turbocharger and Exhaust Gas
Recirculation (EGR) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 61: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive
Energy Recovery Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Regenerative Braking Systems, Turbocharger
and Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 62: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Energy Recovery Systems by End-Use - Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive
Energy Recovery Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the
Years 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
