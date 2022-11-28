India Mining Industry Fiscal Regime Report 2022: Governing Bodies, Regulations, Licensing Fees, Taxes and Royalties

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Mining Industry Fiscal Regime Analysis including Governing Bodies, Regulations, Licensing Fees, Taxes and Royalties, 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an overview with macroeconomic performance, corruption index and mineral overview. It also provides a comprehensive coverage on the country's mining regulatory bodies, laws, rights, and obligations, as well as current and future tax-related proposals.



India is endowed with vast mineral deposits, including coal, iron ore, bauxite, manganese, copper, lead, zinc and limestone. The country's mining industry is governed by the Ministry of Mines, Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC), the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) and the Geological Survey of India (GSI).

On 28 March 2021, the Mines and Mineral Laws (Amendment) Act, 2021, was enacted, amending the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015 (CMSP Act) and the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 (MMDR Act).

This was mainly done to attract more FDI, promote ease of doing business, reduce dependency on coal imports, and efficient process of mine allocation/auction.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Country Overview

2.1 Macroeconomic Performance

2.2 Corruption Index



3. Governing Bodies

3.1 Ministry of Mines

Geological Survey of India

Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM)

3.2 Ministry of Coal

Coal Controller's Organization

Coal Mines Provident Fund Organization (CMPFO)

Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Ltd (CMPDI)

3.3 Ministry of Steel

3.4 Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC)

Regional Office

Autonomous Bodies

Authorities/Tribunal

Boards

3.5 Department of Atomic Energy (DAE)

Public Sector Units

Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research

4. Mining Laws, Rights and Obligations

4.1 Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 2021

4.2 Mineral Conservation and Development (Amendment) Rule, 2021

4.3 Other Mining Laws

4.4 The Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015

4.5 Coal Block Allocation Rules, 2020

4.6 National Mineral Policy, 2019

4.7 The Mineral Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020



5. Mining Concessions, Rights and Obligations

5.1 Reconnaissance Permit (RP)

5.2 Prospecting Mines

5.3 Mining Lease (ML)

5.4 Rights

5.5 Obligations



6. Taxes and Royalties

6.1 Royalty Taxes

Coal - West Bengal

Coal (excluding the state of West Bengal)

6.2 Mining Concession Fees

6.3 Dead Rent Rates

6.4 Goods and Service Tax

List of goods at 1.5% rate

List of goods at 2.5% rate

List of goods at 9% rate

6.5 Export tax for iron ore



7. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5nc9yw