Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement







Luxembourg, 28th November 2022

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021

Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 29th July 2022,

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES

EFFECTED FROM 21st NOVEMBER 2022 TO 25th NOVEMBER 2022

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg

Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Weighted average price (Eur) Amount of purchases (Eur) Purpose Market 21/11/2022 700 10.83 7 585 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 22/11/2022 - - - Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 23/11/2022 - - - Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 24/11/2022 200 10.5 2 100 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 25/11/2022 100 10.9 1 090 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg Total 1 000 - 10 775 € - -

Repurchase programme’s full description dated 1st August 2022 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website

* * *

Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu



Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu







