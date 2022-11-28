Cooler Market Trends and ForecastThe global cooler market is expected to reach an estimated $2 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2027

New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Coolers Market : Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362776/?utm_source=GNW



Cooler Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the cooler market looks promising with opportunities in the camping, fishing, boating, travelling, and medical applications. The global cooler market is expected to reach an estimated $2 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2027. The major growth drivers for this market are an increase in outdoor recreational activities, growing disposable income, and increasing usage of coolers in storage and transportation of vaccines.



Emerging Trends in the Cooler Market

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the market include coolers with longer duration of temperature retention and manufacturing of coolers which can prevent contamination of the perishable items by microbial activities..



Cooler Market by Segments



In this market, Camping is the Largest Application of Cooler, Whereas Hard Body Cooler is the Largest Cooler Type. Growth in various segments of the cooler market are given below:



The study includes a forecast of the global cooler market by application, type, capacity, and region as follows:



Cooler Market by Application [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2016 to 2027]:

• Camping

• Medical

• Military



Cooler Market by Product type [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2016 to 2027]:

• Hard body cooler

• Soft body cooler



Cooler Market by Capacity [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2016 to 2027]:

• Below 15 Quarts

• Between 16 and 40 Quarts

• Between 41 and 100 Quarts

• Above 100 Quarts



Cooler Market by Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2016 to 2027]:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Belgium

• APAC

o Japan

o China

o India

• ROW

o Brazil

List of Cooler Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies cooler companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the cooler companies profiled in this report includes.

• Newell Holdings

• Igloo Coolers

• Tokyo Plast

• Coleman

• Nilkamal

• Grizzly

Cooler Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that hard body cooler is expected to remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for cooler with higher longevity and easy to carry.

• Within the global cooler market, camping, medical, and military are the major application segments, camping will remain the largest end use over the forecast period due to increasing spending in outdoor amusement activities and travelling.

• North America is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing interest in outdoor activities and higher per capita income. .

Features of the Medical Device Market

• Market Size Estimates: Cooler market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Cooler market size by various segments, such as application, function, and end use.

• Regional Analysis: Cooler market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different application, function, end use, and regions for cooler market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A and competitive landscape for the cooler .

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the cooler market size?

Answer: The global cooler market is expected to reach an estimated $2 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for cooler market?

Answer: The cooler market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~7.7% from 2022 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the cooler market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are an increase in outdoor recreational activities, growing disposable income, and increasing usage of coolers in storage and transportation of vaccines.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for cooler?

Answer: Camping, medical and military are the major application for cooler.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in cooler market?

Answer: Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the market include coolers with longer duration of temperature retention and manufacturing of coolers which can prevent contamination of the perishable items by microbial activities

Q6. Who are the key cooler companies?



Answer: Some of the key cooler companies are as follows:

• Newell Holdings

• Igloo Coolers

• Tokyo Plast

• Coleman

• Nilkamal

• Grizzly

Q7. Which cooler product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer. The analyst forecasts that hard body cooler is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for cooler with higher longevity and easy to carry.

Q8. In cooler market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over next 5 years.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 How big are the opportunities for the global cooler market by application (camping, medical, and military cooler), product type (hard body cooler and soft body cooler), capacity (below 15 quarts, between 16 and 40 quarts, between 41 and 100 quarts, and above 100 quarts), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the cooler market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the cooler market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this cooler market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the cooler market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the cooler market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the cooler market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the cooler market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the cooler market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362776/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________