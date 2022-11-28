Global Robot-based Metrology Market Report 2022-2026: Market Opportunities in Electric, Connected, and Autonomous Vehicles, Digital Twin, and Metrology Software

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Robot-based Metrology Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research study examines the key trends in the global robot-based metrology system market and identifies the factors that drive and restrain market growth.

The evolution of automated manufacturing is leading to a paradigm shift away from manual metrology solutions to automated metrology solutions.

With 2021 as the base year, the research also provides an in-depth end-user analysis of the aerospace & defense and automotive industries for the forecast period (2022 to 2026). A regional perspective of demand patterns in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World has also been provided.

The study also offers segment-wise forecasts for market growth and an analysis of the competitive scenario, including vendors' market shares.

The report sheds light on the role of advanced hardware and software in the global robot-based metrology system market and concludes by identifying the growth opportunities emerging from this space that market players and stakeholders can leverage.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Robotics-based Metrology Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Major Products by Test & Measurement Players

Distribution Channels

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Country - North America

Revenue Forecast by Country - Europe

Revenue Forecast by Country - Asia-Pacific

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Automotive

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Aerospace & Defense

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

5. Sustainability and Robot-based Metrology

Why Sustainability will Drive Transformational Changes in Robot-based Metrology

United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals

Key SDG - Climate Action

Robot-based Metrology Players - Sustainability Strategy

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Electric, Connected, and Autonomous Vehicles

Growth Opportunity 2: Digital Twin

Growth Opportunity 3: Metrology Software

7. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kd8eco