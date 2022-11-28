New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global OTG Pen Drives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361133/?utm_source=GNW

Global OTG Pen Drives Market to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for OTG Pen Drives estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Micro USB Type B, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the USB Type C segment is readjusted to a revised 9.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $708.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.8% CAGR



The OTG Pen Drives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$708.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$893.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.3% and 9.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.



Lightning Connector Segment to Record 10.6% CAGR



In the global Lightning Connector segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$405 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$815.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Kingston Technology Co., Inc.

Sony Corporation

Transcend Information, Inc.

Western Digital Corporation





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361133/?utm_source=GNW



