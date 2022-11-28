New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global OTG Pen Drives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361133/?utm_source=GNW
Global OTG Pen Drives Market to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for OTG Pen Drives estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Micro USB Type B, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the USB Type C segment is readjusted to a revised 9.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $708.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.8% CAGR
The OTG Pen Drives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$708.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$893.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.3% and 9.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.
Lightning Connector Segment to Record 10.6% CAGR
In the global Lightning Connector segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$405 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$815.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured) -
Kingston Technology Co., Inc.
Sony Corporation
Transcend Information, Inc.
Western Digital Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
OTG Pen Drive - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for OTG
Pen Drives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for OTG Pen Drives by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Micro
USB Type B by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Micro USB Type B by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for USB
Type C by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for USB Type C by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lightning Connector by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Lightning Connector by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 9: World OTG Pen Drives Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
OTG Pen Drives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 10: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for OTG
Pen Drives by Segment - Micro USB Type B, USB Type C and
Lightning Connector - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: USA 7-Year Perspective for OTG Pen Drives by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Micro USB Type B, USB
Type C and Lightning Connector for the Years 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 12: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for OTG
Pen Drives by Segment - Micro USB Type B, USB Type C and
Lightning Connector - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 13: Canada 7-Year Perspective for OTG Pen Drives by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Micro USB
Type B, USB Type C and Lightning Connector for the Years 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
OTG Pen Drives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 14: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for OTG
Pen Drives by Segment - Micro USB Type B, USB Type C and
Lightning Connector - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: Japan 7-Year Perspective for OTG Pen Drives by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Micro USB
Type B, USB Type C and Lightning Connector for the Years 2021 &
2027
CHINA
OTG Pen Drives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 16: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for OTG
Pen Drives by Segment - Micro USB Type B, USB Type C and
Lightning Connector - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: China 7-Year Perspective for OTG Pen Drives by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Micro USB
Type B, USB Type C and Lightning Connector for the Years 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
OTG Pen Drives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 18: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for OTG
Pen Drives by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 19: Europe 7-Year Perspective for OTG Pen Drives by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 20: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for OTG
Pen Drives by Segment - Micro USB Type B, USB Type C and
Lightning Connector - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: Europe 7-Year Perspective for OTG Pen Drives by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Micro USB
Type B, USB Type C and Lightning Connector for the Years 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
OTG Pen Drives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 22: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for OTG
Pen Drives by Segment - Micro USB Type B, USB Type C and
Lightning Connector - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: France 7-Year Perspective for OTG Pen Drives by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Micro USB
Type B, USB Type C and Lightning Connector for the Years 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
OTG Pen Drives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 24: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
OTG Pen Drives by Segment - Micro USB Type B, USB Type C and
Lightning Connector - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 25: Germany 7-Year Perspective for OTG Pen Drives by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Micro USB
Type B, USB Type C and Lightning Connector for the Years 2021 &
2027
ITALY
Table 26: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for OTG
Pen Drives by Segment - Micro USB Type B, USB Type C and
Lightning Connector - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: Italy 7-Year Perspective for OTG Pen Drives by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Micro USB
Type B, USB Type C and Lightning Connector for the Years 2021 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
OTG Pen Drives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 28: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for OTG Pen
Drives by Segment - Micro USB Type B, USB Type C and Lightning
Connector - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: UK 7-Year Perspective for OTG Pen Drives by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Micro USB Type B, USB
Type C and Lightning Connector for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 30: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for OTG Pen Drives by Segment - Micro USB Type B, USB Type C
and Lightning Connector - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 31: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for OTG Pen Drives
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Micro USB
Type B, USB Type C and Lightning Connector for the Years 2021 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
OTG Pen Drives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 32: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for OTG Pen Drives by Segment - Micro USB Type B, USB Type C
and Lightning Connector - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for OTG Pen Drives by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Micro USB
Type B, USB Type C and Lightning Connector for the Years 2021 &
2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 34: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for OTG Pen Drives by Segment - Micro USB Type B, USB Type C
and Lightning Connector - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for OTG Pen Drives
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Micro USB
Type B, USB Type C and Lightning Connector for the Years 2021 &
2027
IV. COMPETITION
