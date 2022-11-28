Stent Market Trends and ForecastThe global stent market is expected to reach an estimated $14.2 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2027

New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Stent Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362775/?utm_source=GNW



Stent Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global stent market looks promising with opportunities in the segments of hospital and ambulatory surgical centers. The global stent market is expected to reach an estimated $14.2 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2027. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular procedures and rising adoption of technological advancements in an effort to reduce treatment duration for high risk conventional surgical patients.



Emerging Trends in the Stent Market

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the market include increasing use of bioreabsorbable stent, increasing adoption of co-polymers as raw materials, and increasing adoption of bifurcated stents.



Stent Market by Segments



In this market, hospital is the largest application market, whereas coronary stent is largest market by product type. Growth in various segments of the stent market are given below:



The study includes a trend and forecast for the stent market by product type, material, technology, end use, and region as follows:



Stent Market by Product Type [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2016 to 2027]:

• Coronary Stents

• Peripheral Vascular Stents



Stent Market by Material [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2016 to 2027]:

• Metal

• Polymer



Stent Market by Technology [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2016 to 2027]:

• Bare Metal Stents

• Drug Eluting Stents

• Bioreabsorbable Stents



Stent Market by End Use [Value ($ Million)]:

• Hospital

• Ambulatory Surgical Center



Stent Market by Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2016 to 2027]:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

• ROW

o Brazil

List of Stent Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies stent companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the stent companies profiled in this report includes.

• Abbott Laboratory

• Boston Scientific

• Medtronic public limited company

• C R Bard

• Cook Medical Inc.

• Terumo Corporation

• Cardinal Health

Stent Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that the coronary stent segment will show above average growth during the forecast period due to increasing cases of cardiovascular disorders.

• Within the global stent market, the drug eluting stent segment will remain the largest market by technology during the forecast period due to low restenosis rate after surgery. Bioreabsorbable stent is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to its property of getting absorbed in the body.

• By material, the global stent market is segmented into metal and polymer. The polymer segment is expected to remain the largest segment in the forecast period.

• North America is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period mainly due to its well-developed healthcare infrastructure and continued technological advancements across the healthcare industry.

Features of the Stent Market

• Market Size Estimates: Stent market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Stent market size by various segments, such as product type, material, technology, and end use.

• Regional Analysis: Stent market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different product type, material, technology, end use, and regions for stent market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A and competitive landscape for the stent.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the stent market size?

Answer: The global stent market is expected to reach an estimated $14.3 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for stent market?

Answer: The stent market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~6.5% from 2022 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the stent market?

Answer: The major growth drivers for this market are increasing interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular procedures and rising adoption of technological advancements in an effort to reduce treatment duration for high risk conventional surgical patients.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for stent?

Answer: Hospital and Ambulatory Surgical Center are the major end use for stent

Q5. What are the emerging trends in stent market?

Answer: Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the market include increasing use of bioreabsorbable stent, increasing adoption of co-polymers as raw materials, and increasing adoption of bifurcated stents.

Q6. Who are the key stent companies?



Answer: Some of the key stent companies are as follows:

Q7. Which stent product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that the coronary stent segment will show above average growth during the forecast period due to increasing cases of cardiovascular disorders.

Q8. In stent market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region and is expected to witness the highest growth over next 5 years

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the stent market by product type (coronary stent and peripheral vascular stent), material (metal and polymer), technology (bare metal stent, drug eluting stent, and bioreabsorbable stent), end use (hospital and ambulatory surgical center), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the stent market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the stent market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this stent market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the stent market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the stent market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the stent market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the stent market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the stent market?

