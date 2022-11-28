Global Cast Polypropylene Film Market Report 2022-2027: Ongoing R&D Activities to Advance CPP Films is Expected to Support the Growth

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cast Polypropylene Film Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Thickness, By Type, By Packaging Type, By End Use Industry, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cast Polypropylene film market is projected to register a significant CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period, 2023-2027

The market growth can be attributed to the rising demands for flexible and safe packaging of foods & beverages. Growing advancement in the packaging and storage of eatables to ensure the quality of food and longevity of the items is expected to propel the demand for cast polypropylene film.

The high transparency of the cast Polypropylene film against mLLDPE and LDPE and its excellent heat-sealing properties are anticipated to boost the demand for cast Polypropylene film in the upcoming five years.



Cast Polypropylene films are low-cost thermoplastic packaging materials produced into thin films and have excellent tensile strength, clarity, and gloss. The films are more resistant to impact and high temperatures because of their high melting point. High moisture barrier, dimensional stability, and printability are other benefits of the material that extend the shelf life of goods, including food, clothing, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

The cast Polypropylene films meet consumer needs and the safety regulations for packing and storage in response to the growing demand for environmentally friendly, safe use, recyclable packaging materials. Environment-friendly benefits of the cast Polypropylene material are further aiding the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Ongoing research and development activities to advance CPP films, which are 100% recycled, is expected to support the growth of the global cast Polypropylene market in the coming years.



The 20-30 micron segment is anticipated to register the highest growth in the global cast Polypropylene film market as they are widely used across the food & beverage industry due to their high flexibility. By end-use industry, the market is bifurcated into food and beverages, floral, textile, and healthcare. The textile industry is expected to showcase considerable growth owing to increasing population, rapid urbanization, and rising personal disposable income in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global cast polypropylene film from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global cast polypropylene film market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the global cast polypropylene film market based on thickness, type, packaging type, end use industries, region, and company.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the global cast polypropylene film market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global cast polypropylene film market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global cast polypropylene film market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global cast polypropylene film market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global cast polypropylene film market.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global cast Polypropylene film market.

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

American Profol Inc

Uflex Ltd

Polinas

Jindal Poly films Limited

Copol International Ltd

PT. Bhineka Tatamulya Industries

Mitsui Chemicals

LC Packaging International PV

Futamore Chemical Co Ltd

Thai Film Industries Public Company Ltd

Oben Holding Group S.A.C

Taghleef Industries LLC

Schur Flexible Group

Cosmo Films Ltd

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Cast Polypropylene Film Market, By Thickness:

Up to 18 Micron

18-50 Micron

50-80 Micron

Above 80 Micron

Cast Polypropylene Film Market, By Type:

Transparent

White Heat Sealable

Metallized Heat Sealable

Others

Cast Polypropylene Film Market, By Packaging Type:

Bags and Pouches

Wraps

Lamination

Labels

Others

Cast Polypropylene Film Market, By End Use Industry:

Food and Beverages

Floral

Textile

Healthcare

Cast Polypropylene Film Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

