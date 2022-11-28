Metal Pipe Market Trends and ForecastThe global metal pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $109.0 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of ~2% from 2022 to 2027

New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Metal Pipe Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362772/?utm_source=GNW



Metal Pipe Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the metal pipe market looks promising with opportunities in oil and gas, power generation, automotive, and industrial sectors. The global metal pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $109.0 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of ~2% from 2022 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are increasing construction of new pipelines for oil and gas, water and wastewater, replacement of aging pipelines, and infrastructure development.



Emerging Trends in the Metal Pipe Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing use of premium and technically advanced pipes and development of multilayer pipes for strength and durability.



Metal Pipe Market by Segment

In this market, steel pipes are the largest material segment, whereas oil & gas is largest end use segment. Growth in various segments of the metal pipe market are given below.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global metal pipe market by material, diameter, pressure rating, end use industry, and region as follows:



Metal Pipe Market by End Use Industry [Value ($M) from 2016 to 2027]:

• Oil and Gas

• Potable Water

• Wastewater

• Power Generation

• Automotive

• HVAC and Electrical

• Others



Metal Pipe Market by Material [Value ($ Million) from 2016 to 2027]:

• Steel Pipes

• Ductile Iron Pipes

• Copper Pipes

• Other Material Pipes



Metal Pipe Market by Diameter [Value ($ Million) from 2016 to 2027]:

• Small Diameter Pipes

• Large Diameter Pipes



Metal Pipe Market by Pressure Rating [Value ($ Million) from 2016 to 2027]:

• Less than 300 psi Pressure Pipes

• 300-1000 psi Pressure Pipes

• 1000-3000 psi Pressure Pipes

• More than 3000 psi Pressure Pipes



Metal Pipe Market by Region [Value ($ Million) from 2016 to 2027]:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o United Kingdom

o Germany

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

• ROW

o Brazil

o Middle East

List of Metal Pipe Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies medical device companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the metal pipe companies profiled in this report includes.

• Tenaris

• Vallourec

• TMK

• Saint Gobain

• ArcelorMittal

• Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metals

• United States Steel Corporation

• Mueller Industries

• Kaiser Aluminum

• Amiantit

• Northwest Pipe

Metal Pipe Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that the steel pipes are expected to remain the largest segment and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand in oil and gas, power generation and automotive industries.

• Within the global metal pipe market, oil and gas will remain the largest end use industry during the forecast period due to increase in oil and gas exploration and production activities.

• North America is expected to remain the largest region due to increase in oil and gas exploration activities. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing infrastructure development, urbanization, and government economic stimulus measures in this region.

Features of the Global Metal Pipe Market

• Market Size Estimates: Metal pipe market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Metal pipe market size by various segments, such as end use industry, material, diameter, and pressure, and regions in terms of value.

• Regional Analysis: Metal pipe market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different products, materials, capacities, end uses, and regions for the metal pipe market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the metal pipe industry.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the metal pipe market size?

Answer: The global metal pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $109.0 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for metal pipe market?

Answer: The metal pipe market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~2% from 2022 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the metal pipe market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing construction of new pipelines for oil and gas, water and wastewater, replacement of aging pipelines, and infrastructure development.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for metal pipes?

Answer: Oil and gas, potable water, wastewater, power generation, automotive, and HVAC and electrical are the major end uses for metal pipes.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in metal pipe market?

Answer: Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry include increasing use of premium and technically advanced pipes and development of multilayer pipes for strength and durability.

Q6. Who are the key metal pipe companies?



Answer: Some of the key metal pipe companies are as follows:

Q7. Which will be the largest metal pipe material segment in the future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that steel pipes are expected to remain the largest segment and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand in oil and gas, power generation, and automotive industries.

Q8. In metal pipe market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region, and Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over next 5 years.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% customization without any additional cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the metal pipe market by end use industry (oil and gas, potable water, wastewater, power generation, automotive, HVAC and electrical, and others), material (steel pipes, ductile iron pipes, copper pipes, and other material pipes), diameter (small diameter pipes (up to 15 inches) and large diameter pipes (15 inches and above), pressure ratings (0-300 psi, 300-1000 psi, 1000- 3000 psi, and 3000 and above psi pressure pipes), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the metal pipe market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the metal pipe industry?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this metal pipe industry and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the metal pipe industry?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the metal pipe industry? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the metal pipe industry? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the metal pipe industry, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the metal pipe industry?

