Pharmaceutical Label Market Trends and ForecastThe global pharmaceutical label market is expected to reach an estimated $7.6 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2027

Pharmaceutical Label Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the pharmaceutical label market in the global healthcare industry looks promising with opportunities in the bottles, blister packs, parenteral containers, pre-fillable syringes, pre-fillable inhalers, and pouches. The global pharmaceutical label market is expected to reach an estimated $7.6 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are growth in the pharmaceutical industry along with growing healthcare expenditures in developing economies.



Emerging Trends in the Pharmaceutical Label Market

Emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes increasing use of recyclable and biodegradable label products and adoption of expanded content label design.



Pharmaceutical Label Market by Segments



In this market, pressure sensitive is the largest label type market, whereas instructional & decorative is largest in application. Growth in various segment of the pharmaceutical label market are given below:



The study includes trends and forecasts for the global pharmaceutical label market by application, end use industry, and region as follows:



Pharmaceutical Label Market By Label Type [$M shipment analysis for 2016 to 2027]:

• Pressure-sensitive labels

• Glue-applied labels

• Sleeve labels

• In-mold labels

• Others



Pharmaceutical Label Market By Material [$M shipment analysis for 2016 to 2027]:

• Paper

• Polymer film

• Others



Pharmaceutical Label Market By Application [$M shipment analysis for 2016 to 2027]:

• Instructional and decorative labeling

• Functional labeling

• Promotional and other labeling



Pharmaceutical Label Market By End Use [$M shipment analysis for 2016 to 2027]:

• Bottles

• Blister packs

• Parenteral containers

• Pre-fillable syringes

• Pre-fillable inhalers

• Pouches

• Others



Pharmaceutical Label Market By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2016 to 2027]:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

• ROW

o Brazil

List of Pharmaceutical Label Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies pharmaceutical label companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the pharmaceutical label companies profiled in this report includes:

• CCL Industries

• 3M

• Essentra

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• MCC Label

• SATO Holding Corporation

• Consolidated Label

Pharmaceutical Label Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that the pressure sensitive labels will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because these labels are versatile, convenient to use, and available in different designs and patterns. The sleeve label segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period because this label can be used for 360° degree branding and messaging of the product.

• Within the global pharmaceutical label market, bottles will remain the largest end use segment over the forecast period because they provide convenience, safety, and security for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic medication.

• Paper and polymer film are used for pharmaceutical labeling. The analyst forecasts that the polymer film will remain the largest over the forecast period due to its variety of grades and significant barrier properties.

• North America is expected to remain the largest region due to recent technological advancements in pharmaceutical labels. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to its growing pharmaceutical industry and stronger prevention of counterfeit pharmaceutical products.

Features of Pharmaceutical Label Market

• Market Size Estimates: Pharmaceutical label market in the global healthcare industry market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Pharmaceutical label market in the global healthcare industry market size by various segments, such as product, material, capacity, end use, and regions in terms of value.

• Regional Analysis: Pharmaceutical label market in the global healthcare industry breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different product, material, capacity, end use, and regions for pharmaceutical label market in the global healthcare industry.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the pharmaceutical label in the global healthcare industry.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the pharmaceutical label market size?

Answer: The global pharmaceutical label market is expected to reach an estimated $7.6 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for pharmaceutical label market?

Answer: The pharmaceutical label market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~6% from 2022 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the pharmaceutical label market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growth in the pharmaceutical industry along with growing healthcare expenditures in developing economies.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for pharmaceutical label?

Answer: Bottles, blister packs, parenteral containers, pre-fillable syringes, pre-fillable inhalers, and pouches are the major end use for pharmaceutical label

Q5. What are the emerging trends in pharmaceutical label market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes increasing use of recyclable and biodegradable label products and adoption of expanded content label design.

Q6. Who are the key pharmaceutical label companies?



Answer: Some of the key pharmaceutical label companies are as follows:

Q7. Which pharmaceutical label product segment will be the largest in forecast period?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that pressure sensitive labels will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because these labels are versatile, convenient to use, and available in different designs and patterns.

Q8. In pharmaceutical label market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region and Asia Pacific expected to witness the highest growth over next 5 years.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the pharmaceutical label in the global healthcare industry by label (pressure sensitive label, glue applied label, sleeve label, in mold label, and others), material (paper, polymer film, and others), application (instructional and decorative label, functional label, promotional and other label) end use (bottles, parenteral containers, blister packs, pre-fillable syringes, pre-fillable inhalers, pouches, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the pharmaceutical label in the global healthcare industry?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the pharmaceutical label in the global healthcare industry?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this pharmaceutical label in the global healthcare industry and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the pharmaceutical label in the global healthcare industry?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the pharmaceutical label in the global healthcare industry? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the pharmaceutical label in the global healthcare industry? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the pharmaceutical label in the global healthcare industry, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the pharmaceutical label in the global healthcare industry?

