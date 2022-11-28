|Series
|RIKV 23 0215
|RIKV 23 0419
|Settlement Date
|11/30/2022
|11/30/2022
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|23,857
|7,200
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|98.650
|/
|6.398
|97.553
|/
|6.450
|Total Number of Bids Received
|18
|9
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|31,457
|14,700
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|14
|6
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|14
|6
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|98.650
|/
|6.398
|97.553
|/
|6.450
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|98.733
|/
|6.000
|97.576
|/
|6.388
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|98.650
|/
|6.398
|97.553
|/
|6.450
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|98.662
|/
|6.340
|97.564
|/
|6.420
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.733
|/
|6.000
|97.576
|/
|6.388
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.618
|/
|6.552
|97.498
|/
|6.599
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.654
|/
|6.379
|97.540
|/
|6.485
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.32
|2.04
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 23 0215 - RIKV 23 0419
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND