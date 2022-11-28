Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 23 0215 - RIKV 23 0419

Series RIKV 23 0215RIKV 23 0419
Settlement Date 11/30/202211/30/2022
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 23,8577,200
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 98.650/6.39897.553/6.450
Total Number of Bids Received 189
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 31,45714,700
Total Number of Successful Bids 146
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 146
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 98.650/6.39897.553/6.450
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 98.733/6.00097.576/6.388
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 98.650/6.39897.553/6.450
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 98.662/6.34097.564/6.420
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 98.733/6.00097.576/6.388
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 98.618/6.55297.498/6.599
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 98.654/6.37997.540/6.485
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.322.04