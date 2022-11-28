Aquafeed Market Trends and ForecastThe global aquafeed market is expected to reach an estimated $84.2 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2027

New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aquafeed Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362769/?utm_source=GNW



Aquafeed Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global aquafeed market looks promising with opportunities in the aquaculture industry. The global aquafeed market is expected to reach an estimated $84.2 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for seafood, rising population, and development in production techniques.



Emerging Trends in the Aquafeed Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing use of soy protein, growing adoption of nutritious-system feeding concept, and introduction of advanced process technologies for micro feed production.



Aquafeed Market by Segment

In this market, soybean meal-based aquafeed is the largest ingredient market, and fish is the largest species segment. Growth in various segments of the aquafeed market are shown in the figure below.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global aquafeed market by product form, ingredient, species, and region as follows:



Aquafeed Market by Product Form [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Tons) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Pellet Form

• Extruded Form

• Powdered Form

• Liquid Form



Aquafeed Market by Ingredient [Value ($ Million) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Fish Meal

• Fish Oil

• Soybean Meal

• Corn Meal

• Vegetable Oil

• Sources of Carbohydrates and Binders

• Additives

o Vitamins

o Antibiotics

o Antioxidants

o Amino Acids

o Feed Enzymes

o Feed Acidifiers

o Others

• Others



Aquafeed Market by Species [Value ($ Million) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Fish

• Crustaceans

• Mollusks



Aquafeed Market by Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Tons) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Norway

o Spain

o Germany

o France

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Vietnam

o Indonesia

• The Rest of the World

o Chile

o Brazil

List of Aquafeed Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, aquafeed companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the aquafeed companies profiled in this report include-

• Cargill, Inc.

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Alltech Inc.

• Nutreco N.

V.

• BioMar Group

• Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited

• Ridley Corporation

• Purina Animal Nutrition

• Avanti Feeds

• Aller Aqua A/S

Aquafeed Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that pellet form will remain the largest segment over the forecast period as pelleted feed has lower manufacturing cost than extrusion technology.

• Within this market, soyabean meal aquafeed will remain the largest ingredient segment over the forecast period as soybean meal is a rich source of protein and cheaper as compared to fish meal.

• Asia Pacific will remain the largest region, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to rising disposable incomes, rising aquaculture production, and various government initiatives to increase production of certified sustainable seafood is further accelerating the requirement of aquafeed in the region.

Features of the Global Aquafeed Market

• Market Size Estimates: Global aquafeed market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Thousand Tons) shipment.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by various segments.

• Segmentation Analysis: Global aquafeed market size by various segments, such as product form, ingredient, and species in terms of value.

• Regional Analysis: Global aquafeed market breakdown by the North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different product form, ingredient, species, and region for the global aquafeed market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the global aquafeed market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the aquafeed market size?

Answer: The global aquafeed market is expected to reach an estimated $84.2 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for aquafeed market?

Answer: The aquafeed market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~5.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the aquafeed market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are rising demand for seafood, rising population, and development in production techniques.

Q4. What are the major ingredient segments for the aquafeed market?

Answer: Fish meal, fish oil, soybean meal, corn meal, and vegetables are the major ingredients used for manufacturing of aquafeed.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in aquafeed market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing use of soy protein growing adoption of nutritious-system feeding concept and introduction of advanced process technologies for micro feed production.

Q6. Who are the key aquafeed companies?



Answer: Some of the key aquafeed companies are as follows:

• Cargill, Inc.

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Alltech Inc.

• Nutreco N.

V.

• BioMar Group

• Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited

• Ridley Corporation

• Purina Animal Nutrition

• Avanti Feeds

• Aller Aqua A/S

Q7. Which will be the largest aquafeed species segment in the future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts aquafeed for fish will remain the largest segment by species type over the forecast period due to increasing demand for protein rich healthy food products and rising income level..

Q8. In aquafeed industry, which region is expected to be the largest in the next five years?

Answer: Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region over the next five years.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% customization without any additional cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global aquafeed market by product form (pellete, extruded, powdered, and liquid form), ingredient (soybean meal, fish meal, fish oil, corn meal, vegetable oil, source of carbohydrates and binders, additives (vitamins, antibiotics, antioxidants, amino acids, feed enzymes, feed acidifiers, and others), and others), species (fish, crustaceans, and mollusks), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the global aquafeed market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the global aquafeed market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this aquafeed market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in this aquafeed market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in this aquafeed market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this aquafeed market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this aquafeed market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the global aquafeed market?

