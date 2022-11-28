Global Light Field Market to Reach $167.6 Million by 2027

New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Light Field Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06042130/?utm_source=GNW
9% over the period 2020-2027. Imaging Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.8% CAGR and reach US$147.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Displays segment is readjusted to a revised 15.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14% CAGR
The Light Field market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$28.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.5% and 12.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 23 Featured) -
Anthem One
Apple, Inc.
Avalon Holographics, Inc.
Avegant Corporation
CREAL
Digital Light
FoVI3D
Japan Display, Inc.
Leia Inc.
Light Field Lab, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06042130/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Light Field - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Industrial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Light Field Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Light
Field by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 7-Year Perspective for Light Field by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Imaging Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 7-Year Perspective for Imaging Solutions by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Displays by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World 7-Year Perspective for Displays by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 13: World 7-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 7-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare & Medical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare & Medical by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 19: World 7-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Defense & Security by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 7-Year Perspective for Defense & Security by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Media & Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World 7-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architecture & Engineering by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 7-Year Perspective for Architecture &
Engineering by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Light Field Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Light
Field by Vertical - Healthcare & Medical, IT & Telecom, Defense &
Security, Media & Entertainment, Architecture & Engineering,
Industrial and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 7-Year Perspective for Light Field by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare & Medical,
IT & Telecom, Defense & Security, Media & Entertainment,
Architecture & Engineering, Industrial and Other Verticals for
the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Light
Field by Technology - Imaging Solutions and Displays -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA 7-Year Perspective for Light Field by Technology -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Imaging Solutions and
Displays for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 30: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Light
Field by Offering - Hardware and Software - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 7-Year Perspective for Light Field by Offering -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware and Software
for the Years 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Light Field by Vertical - Healthcare & Medical, IT & Telecom,
Defense & Security, Media & Entertainment, Architecture &
Engineering, Industrial and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Light Field by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare & Medical,
IT & Telecom, Defense & Security, Media & Entertainment,
Architecture & Engineering, Industrial and Other Verticals for
the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Light Field by Technology - Imaging Solutions and Displays -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Light Field by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Imaging
Solutions and Displays for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 36: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Light Field by Offering - Hardware and Software - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Light Field by Offering -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware and Software
for the Years 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Light Field Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Light Field by Vertical - Healthcare & Medical, IT & Telecom,
Defense & Security, Media & Entertainment, Architecture &
Engineering, Industrial and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Light Field by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare & Medical,
IT & Telecom, Defense & Security, Media & Entertainment,
Architecture & Engineering, Industrial and Other Verticals for
the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Light Field by Technology - Imaging Solutions and Displays -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Light Field by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Imaging
Solutions and Displays for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 42: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Light Field by Offering - Hardware and Software - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Light Field by Offering -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware and Software
for the Years 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Light Field Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Light Field by Vertical - Healthcare & Medical, IT & Telecom,
Defense & Security, Media & Entertainment, Architecture &
Engineering, Industrial and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 45: China 7-Year Perspective for Light Field by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare & Medical,
IT & Telecom, Defense & Security, Media & Entertainment,
Architecture & Engineering, Industrial and Other Verticals for
the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Light Field by Technology - Imaging Solutions and Displays -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China 7-Year Perspective for Light Field by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Imaging
Solutions and Displays for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 48: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Light Field by Offering - Hardware and Software - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 49: China 7-Year Perspective for Light Field by Offering -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware and Software
for the Years 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Light Field Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Light Field by Vertical - Healthcare & Medical, IT & Telecom,
Defense & Security, Media & Entertainment, Architecture &
Engineering, Industrial and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Light Field by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare & Medical,
IT & Telecom, Defense & Security, Media & Entertainment,
Architecture & Engineering, Industrial and Other Verticals for
the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Light Field by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Light Field by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 54: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Light Field by Technology - Imaging Solutions and Displays -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Light Field by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Imaging
Solutions and Displays for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Light Field by Offering - Hardware and Software - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Light Field by Offering -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware and Software
for the Years 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Light Field Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Light Field by Vertical - Healthcare & Medical, IT & Telecom,
Defense & Security, Media & Entertainment, Architecture &
Engineering, Industrial and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 59: France 7-Year Perspective for Light Field by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare & Medical,
IT & Telecom, Defense & Security, Media & Entertainment,
Architecture & Engineering, Industrial and Other Verticals for
the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 60: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Light Field by Technology - Imaging Solutions and Displays -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 7-Year Perspective for Light Field by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Imaging
Solutions and Displays for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Light Field by Offering - Hardware and Software - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 63: France 7-Year Perspective for Light Field by Offering -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware and Software
for the Years 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Light Field Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Light Field by Vertical - Healthcare & Medical, IT & Telecom,
Defense & Security, Media & Entertainment, Architecture &
Engineering, Industrial and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Light Field by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare &
Medical, IT & Telecom, Defense & Security, Media &
Entertainment, Architecture & Engineering, Industrial and Other
Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 66: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Light Field by Technology - Imaging Solutions and Displays -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Light Field by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Imaging
Solutions and Displays for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Light Field by Offering - Hardware and Software - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Light Field by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware and
Software for the Years 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Light Field by Vertical - Healthcare & Medical, IT & Telecom,
Defense & Security, Media & Entertainment, Architecture &
Engineering, Industrial and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Light Field by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare & Medical,
IT & Telecom, Defense & Security, Media & Entertainment,
Architecture & Engineering, Industrial and Other Verticals for
the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 72: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Light Field by Technology - Imaging Solutions and Displays -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Light Field by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Imaging
Solutions and Displays for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Light Field by Offering - Hardware and Software - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Light Field by Offering -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware and Software
for the Years 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Light Field Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Light
Field by Vertical - Healthcare & Medical, IT & Telecom, Defense &
Security, Media & Entertainment, Architecture & Engineering,
Industrial and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK 7-Year Perspective for Light Field by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare & Medical,
IT & Telecom, Defense & Security, Media & Entertainment,
Architecture & Engineering, Industrial and Other Verticals for
the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 78: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Light
Field by Technology - Imaging Solutions and Displays -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 7-Year Perspective for Light Field by Technology -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Imaging Solutions and
Displays for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Light
Field by Offering - Hardware and Software - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 7-Year Perspective for Light Field by Offering -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware and Software
for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 82: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Light Field by Vertical - Healthcare & Medical, IT &
Telecom, Defense & Security, Media & Entertainment,
Architecture & Engineering, Industrial and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Light Field by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare &
Medical, IT & Telecom, Defense & Security, Media &
Entertainment, Architecture & Engineering, Industrial and Other
Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 84: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Light Field by Technology - Imaging Solutions and Displays -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 85: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Light Field by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Imaging
Solutions and Displays for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Light Field by Offering - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Light Field by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware and
Software for the Years 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Light Field Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Light Field by Vertical - Healthcare & Medical, IT &
Telecom, Defense & Security, Media & Entertainment,
Architecture & Engineering, Industrial and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Light Field by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare &
Medical, IT & Telecom, Defense & Security, Media &
Entertainment, Architecture & Engineering, Industrial and Other
Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Light Field by Technology - Imaging Solutions and Displays -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 91: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Light Field by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Imaging
Solutions and Displays for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Light Field by Offering - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Light Field by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware and
Software for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 94: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Light Field by Vertical - Healthcare & Medical, IT &
Telecom, Defense & Security, Media & Entertainment,
Architecture & Engineering, Industrial and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Light Field by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare &
Medical, IT & Telecom, Defense & Security, Media &
Entertainment, Architecture & Engineering, Industrial and Other
Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 96: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Light Field by Technology - Imaging Solutions and Displays -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Light Field by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Imaging
Solutions and Displays for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Light Field by Offering - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Light Field by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware and
Software for the Years 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06042130/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Light Field Market to Reach $167.6 Million by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Light Field estimated at US$63. 5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$167. 6 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 14.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Light Field Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06042130/?utm_source=GNW