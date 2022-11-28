Global Orthopedic Company Directory 2022

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Orthopedic Annual Report Company Lists" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

We seek to document every orthopedic company for you and we publish our lists, by market segment, in the appendices of THE ORTHOPAEDIC INDUSTRY ANNUAL REPORT every year.

This product is an EXCEL version of those same lists, making it easier for you to integrate the data into your own internal documents. Each market segment is its own worksheet (e.g. Joint Replacement) and contains the company name, headquarters country and the product category (e.g. shoulder, ankle, knee).

  • Stryker
  • DePuy Synthes
  • Zimmer Biomet
  • Smith+Nephew
  • Medtronic
  • Arthrex
  • NuVasive
  • Aesculap
  • Globus Medical
  • ConMed
  • Orthofix
  • DJO
  • MTF Biologics
  • Medacta
  • Exactech
  • Acumed
  • LimaCorporate
  • Microport
  • RTI Surgical
  • Waldemar Link

