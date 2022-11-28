Ceramic Tile Market Tends and ForecastThe global ceramic tile market is expected to reach an estimated $162.2 billion by 2027 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2027

New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ceramic Tile Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362768/?utm_source=GNW



Ceramic Tile Market Tends and Forecast

the future of the global ceramic tile market looks good with opportunities in the residential and commercial construction markets. The global ceramic tile market is expected to reach an estimated $162.2 billion by 2027 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2027. The major growth driver for this market is the growth in new construction and renovation activities. Growing demand of easy to maintain, better aesthetic, durable, and moisture, fire, and scratch resistant tiles are also other growth drivers of ceramic tile market.



Emerging Trends in Ceramic Tile Market

Emerging trends in the global ceramic tile market, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing demand for vitrified tiles, 3D tiles, designer tiles, acceptance of eco-friendly tiles, and introduction of nano-technology.



Ceramic Tile Market by Segment



In this market, residential is the largest application market, whereas floor tiles the largest product type segment. Growth in various segments of the medical device market are given below:



The study includes trends and forecast for the ceramic tile market by application, product type, and region as follows:



Ceramic Tile Market by Application type (Value $ Million and Volume Million sqm from 2016 to 2027):

• Residential

• Commercial



Ceramic Tile Market by Product type (Value $ Million and Volume Million sqm to from 2016 to 2027):

• Floor Tiles

• Wall Tiles

• Other Tiles



Ceramic Tile Market by Region (Value $ Million and Volume Million sqm to from 2016 to 2027):

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

List of Ceramic Tile Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, ceramic tile companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the ceramic tile companies profiled in this report includes-

• Mohawk Industries, Inc.

• Atlas Concorde

• Ras Al Khaimah Ceramics PSC

• Grupo Lamosa

• Interceramic

Ceramic Tile Market Insights

• The analyst predicts that the demand for wall tiles is likely to experience the highest growth during the forecast period, supported by their better aesthetic feature, durability, minimal maintenance requirements, and availability in a variety of colors and designs. On the basis of comprehensive research, The analyst forecasts that the residential segment is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.

• Within the ceramic tile market, residential is expected to remain the largest application segment. People opt for ceramic tiles because it fulfills all desired requirements, requires low maintenance, and provides an aesthetic appeal to buildings.

• APAC is expected to remain the largest as well as the highest growing region during the forecast period due to a larger construction industry in this region with changing lifestyle and growing end use industries, especially in China and India. Also, it is witnessing increasing urbanization, which is another contributing factor to the growth of this region.

Features of Ceramic Tile Market

• Market Size Estimates: Ceramic tile market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Ceramic tile market size by various segments, such as application and product type.

• Regional Analysis: Ceramic tile market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications, product types, and regions for ceramic tile market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A and competitive landscape for the ceramic tile market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the ceramic tile market size?

Answer: The global ceramic tile market is expected to reach an estimated $162.2 by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for cramic tile market?

Answer: The ceramic tile market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~6% from 2016 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the ceramic tile market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are the growth in new construction and renovation activities, growing demand for easy to maintain, better aesthetic, durable, and moisture, fire, and scratch resistant tiles.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for ceramic tiles?

Answer: Residential and commercial are the major applications of ceramic tiles.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in ceramic tile market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing demand for vitrified tiles, 3D tiles,designer tiles, acceptance of eco-friendly tiles, and introduction of nano-technology.

Q6. Who are the key ceramic tile companies?



Answer: Some of the key ceramic tile companies are as follows:

• Mohawk Industries, Inc.

• Atlas Concorde

• Ras Al Khaimah Ceramics PSC

• Grupo Lamosa

• Interceramic

Q7. Which will be the largest product segment in the ceramic tile market in the forecast period?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that wall tiles will be the largest product type segment in the forecast period supported by their better aesthetic feature, durability, minimal maintenance requirements, and availability in a variety of colors and designs.

Q8. In ceramic tile market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC is projected to remain the largest and fastest growing region over the forecast period.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the ceramic tile market by application (residential and commercial), product type (floor tiles, wall tiles, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the ceramic tile market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the ceramic tile market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this ceramic tile market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the ceramic tile market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the ceramic tile market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the ceramic tile market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the ceramic tile market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the ceramic tile market?

