ALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC

LEI Code 213800JKELS32V2OK421

NAV Announcement

The Board of Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (the “Company”) announces that the unaudited net asset value (“NAV”) of the Company as at 30 September 2022 was £63.6 million or 52.90 pence per share (30 June 2022 (ex-div): 52.46 pence per share).

The Half-yearly Financial Report for the six months to 30 September 2022 is expected to be announced in December 2022. The final NAV in the Half-yearly Financial Report may differ from this NAV.

Fundraising update

In relation to the offer for subscription pursuant to the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2022/2023 dated 10 October 2022, the Company intends to allot new ordinary shares on 2 December 2022 based upon the latest published NAV in accordance with the Pricing Formula set out in the Prospectus.

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Telephone: 020 7601 1850

28 November 2022