Albion Development VCT PLC

LEI number: 213800FDDMBD9QLHLB38

NAV Announcement

The Board of Albion Development VCT PLC (the “Company”) announces that the unaudited net asset value (“NAV”) of the Company as at 30 September 2022 was £112.97 million or 91.32 pence per share (excluding treasury shares) (30 June 2022 (ex-div): 91.21 pence per share).

Fundraising update

In relation to the offer for subscription pursuant to the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2022/2023 dated 10 October 2022, the Company intends to allot new ordinary shares on 2 December 2022 based upon the latest published NAV in accordance with the Pricing Formula set out in the Prospectus.

For further information please contact

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850

28 November 2022